NortonLifeLock Inc. (NLOK) stock is nearly perfect except the valuation

The closing price of NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ: NLOK) was 21.03 for the day, down -0.24% from the previous closing price of $21.08. In other words, the price has decreased by $-0.05 from its previous closing price. On the day, 7382340 shares were traded. NLOK reached its highest trading level at $21.16 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $20.97.

Ratios:

Our analysis of NLOK’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 10.97 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 22.69. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.60 and its Current Ratio is at 0.60.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On May 12, 2021, BofA Securities Upgraded its rating to Buy which previously was Underperform but kept the price unchanged to $30.

On April 13, 2021, BofA Securities started tracking the stock assigning a Underperform rating and target price of $19.BofA Securities initiated its Underperform rating on April 13, 2021, with a $19 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 15 when Vlcek Ondrej bought 456,475 shares for $21.91 per share. The transaction valued at 9,999,998 led to the insider holds 3,453,198 shares of the business.

Feld Peter A bought 500,000 shares of NLOK for $11,017,200 on Jun 15. The Director now owns 2,024,896 shares after completing the transaction at $22.03 per share. On Jun 14, another insider, Feld Peter A, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 600,000 shares for $22.02 each. As a result, the insider paid 13,211,280 and bolstered with 9,644,194 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, NortonLifeLock’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 14.61, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 10.65. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.39. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 5.03.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, NLOK has reached a high of $30.92, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $20.12. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 22.74, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 25.00.

Shares Statistics:

NLOK traded an average of 5.74M shares per day over the past three months and 4.94M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 665.57M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 609.91M. Insiders hold about 8.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 86.60% stake in the company. Shares short for NLOK as of Jul 14, 2022 were 23.32M with a Short Ratio of 3.81, compared to 21.64M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.02% and a Short% of Float of 5.35%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 0.50, NLOK has a forward annual dividend rate of 0.50. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 2.37%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 2.04%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.70. The current Payout Ratio is 34.00% for NLOK, which recently paid a dividend on Sep 13, 2022 with an ex-dividend date of Jun 06, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Nov 30, 2004 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 3 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.43 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.43 and a low estimate of $0.42, while EPS last year was $0.42. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.44, with high estimates of $0.45 and low estimates of $0.44.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.87 and $1.76 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.81. EPS for the following year is $1.96, with 5 analysts recommending between $2.01 and $1.86.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 2 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $710M to a low estimate of $710M. As of the current estimate, NortonLifeLock Inc.’s year-ago sales were $685.38M, an estimated increase of 3.60% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 2 analysts are estimating revenue of $720.65M, an increase of 3.70% over than the figure of $3.60% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $725M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $716.3M.

A total of 5 analysts have provided revenue estimates for NLOK’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.94B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.88B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.92B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.8B, up 4.50% from the average estimate. Based on 5 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $3.08B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $3.12B and the low estimate is $3.02B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 5.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.