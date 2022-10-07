Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) is a stock that investors should take a bite out of.

After closing at $25.63 in the most recent trading day, Organon & Co. (NYSE: OGN) closed at 24.76, down -3.39%. In other words, the price has decreased by $-0.87 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1308614 shares were traded. OGN reached its highest trading level at $25.56 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $24.71.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of OGN by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 11.63 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 20.99. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.20 and its Current Ratio is at 1.60.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Piper Sandler on September 06, 2022, Upgraded its rating to Overweight and sets its target price to $34 from $37 previously.

On August 05, 2022, BofA Securities Downgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Buy and also lowered its target price recommendation from $40 to $37.

On April 27, 2022, Goldman started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $40.Goldman initiated its Buy rating on April 27, 2022, with a $40 target price.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Organon’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 5.70, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 4.53. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.00.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, OGN has reached a high of $39.47, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $23.33. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 28.94, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 32.83.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 1.68M shares per day over the past 3-months and 2.14M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 254.33M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 254.17M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 78.70% stake in the company. Shares short for OGN as of Jul 14, 2022 were 5.5M with a Short Ratio of 3.53, compared to 6.28M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.17% and a Short% of Float of 2.45%.

Dividends & Splits

In the trailing 12 months, OGN’s forward annual dividend rate was 0.28, compared to 1.12 this year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 1.09%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 3.45%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 6 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.25 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.31 and a low estimate of $1.17, while EPS last year was $1.72. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.28, with high estimates of $1.46 and low estimates of $1.11.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $5.54 and $5.01 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $5.24. EPS for the following year is $5.7, with 6 analysts recommending between $5.94 and $5.33.

Revenue Estimates

6 analysts predict $1.54B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.58B to a low estimate of $1.47B. As of the current estimate, Organon & Co.’s year-ago sales were $1.53B, an estimated increase of 0.40% from the year-ago figure.

A total of 7 analysts have provided revenue estimates for OGN’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $6.32B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $6.1B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $6.21B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $6.3B, down -1.50% from the average estimate. Based on 7 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $6.39B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $6.55B and the low estimate is $6.27B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 2.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.