PetIQ Inc. (NASDAQ:PETQ) is a stock that investors should take a bite out of.

After closing at $7.11 in the most recent trading day, PetIQ Inc. (NASDAQ: PETQ) closed at 7.77, up 9.28%. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.66 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1204329 shares were traded. PETQ reached its highest trading level at $7.91 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $6.93.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of PETQ by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.50 and its Current Ratio is at 2.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.74 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.71.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On November 30, 2021, The Benchmark Company started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $30.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 07 when Herrman Robert Michael bought 1,376 shares for $10.90 per share. The transaction valued at 14,998 led to the insider holds 9,050 shares of the business.

Smith Michael A bought 10,000 shares of PETQ for $97,100 on Sep 06. The PRESIDENT now owns 38,155 shares after completing the transaction at $9.71 per share. On Jun 14, another insider, Hall Allan, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 600 shares for $15.08 each. As a result, the insider paid 9,048 and bolstered with 600 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.26 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.86.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, PETQ has reached a high of $27.09, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $6.76. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 11.64, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 17.58.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 524.59K shares per day over the past 3-months and 803.89k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 29.28M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 29.07M. Shares short for PETQ as of Jul 14, 2022 were 2.49M with a Short Ratio of 4.72, compared to 2.48M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 8.52% and a Short% of Float of 9.18%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 5 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.35 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.38 and a low estimate of $0.32, while EPS last year was $0.65. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.16, with high estimates of $0.2 and low estimates of $0.1.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.29 and $1.15 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.21. EPS for the following year is $1.56, with 5 analysts recommending between $1.87 and $1.3.

Revenue Estimates

6 analysts predict $259.41M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $260.6M to a low estimate of $255.61M. As of the current estimate, PetIQ Inc.’s year-ago sales were $271.01M, an estimated decrease of -4.30% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 6 analysts are estimating revenue of $237.33M, an increase of 12.70% over than the figure of $-4.30% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $251.3M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $231.22M.

A total of 6 analysts have provided revenue estimates for PETQ’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $998.36M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $974.98M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $986.74M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $932.53M, up 5.80% from the average estimate. Based on 5 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.06B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.1B and the low estimate is $1.04B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 7.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.