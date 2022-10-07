SLCA (U.S. Silica Holdings Inc.): Time to Pay Attention?

After closing at $12.34 in the most recent trading day, U.S. Silica Holdings Inc. (NYSE: SLCA) closed at 12.30, down -0.32%. In other words, the price has decreased by $-0.04 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1313286 shares were traded. SLCA reached its highest trading level at $12.74 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $12.14.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of SLCA by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 3.00 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 6.26. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.20 and its Current Ratio is at 2.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.93 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.90.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On June 14, 2022, Evercore ISI Upgraded its rating to Outperform which previously was In-line but kept the price unchanged to $20.

Evercore ISI Downgraded its Outperform to In-line on May 02, 2022, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $20.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 06 when Russell Stacy sold 32,230 shares for $12.83 per share. The transaction valued at 413,668 led to the insider holds 85,692 shares of the business.

KACAL WILLIAM JENNINGS sold 50,000 shares of SLCA for $756,000 on Aug 29. The Director now owns 171,346 shares after completing the transaction at $15.12 per share. On Aug 19, another insider, SHAVER CHARLES W, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 32,000 shares for $14.75 each. As a result, the insider received 472,000 and left with 88,114 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.75 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.49.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SLCA has reached a high of $21.54, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $8.45. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 13.37, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 13.82.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 989.87K shares per day over the past 3-months and 969.48k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 75.51M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 73.97M. Insiders hold about 1.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 82.60% stake in the company. Shares short for SLCA as of Jul 14, 2022 were 5.38M with a Short Ratio of 5.88, compared to 4.96M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 7.13% and a Short% of Float of 8.83%.