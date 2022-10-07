TEL (TE Connectivity Ltd.) stock is in for a key growth catalyst

In the latest session, TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE: TEL) closed at 118.08 down -0.12% from its previous closing price of $118.22. In other words, the price has decreased by $-0.14 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1547981 shares were traded. TEL reached its highest trading level at $118.88 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $116.64.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of TE Connectivity Ltd.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 46.97 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 46.07. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.90 and its Current Ratio is at 1.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.40 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.32.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On November 09, 2021, Wolfe Research Upgraded its rating to Outperform which previously was Peer Perform and also upped its target price recommendation from $148 to $190.

Evercore ISI Upgraded its In-line to Outperform on October 20, 2021, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $160 to $180.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 26 when CURTIN TERRENCE R sold 3,000 shares for $131.85 per share. The transaction valued at 395,550 led to the insider holds 54,969 shares of the business.

CURTIN TERRENCE R sold 100,000 shares of TEL for $13,145,522 on Aug 25. The Chief Exec. Officer & Director now owns 54,969 shares after completing the transaction at $131.46 per share. On Aug 23, another insider, CURTIN TERRENCE R, who serves as the Chief Exec. Officer & Director of the company, sold 75,000 shares for $130.72 each. As a result, the insider received 9,804,059 and left with 54,969 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, TE’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 15.45, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 15.40. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.40. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.45 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.64.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, TEL has reached a high of $166.44, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $107.12. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 126.46, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 131.32.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, TEL has traded an average of 1.31M shares per day and 1.41M over the past ten days. A total of 322.00M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 319.26M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 99.00% stake in the company. Shares short for TEL as of Jul 14, 2022 were 2.97M with a Short Ratio of 1.37, compared to 3.17M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.90% and a Short% of Float of 0.90%.

Dividends & Splits

According to the company, the forward annual dividend rate for TEL is 2.24, from 1.92 in the trailing year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 1.62%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.68%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.80.

Earnings Estimates

There are 6 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.81 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.86 and a low estimate of $1.76, while EPS last year was $1.69. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.78, with high estimates of $1.84 and low estimates of $1.73.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $7.18 and $6.78 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $7.09. EPS for the following year is $7.55, with 7 analysts recommending between $7.8 and $7.11.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 6 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $4.16B this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $4.25B to a low estimate of $4.03B. As of the current estimate, TE Connectivity Ltd.’s year-ago sales were $3.82B, an estimated increase of 9.00% from the year-ago figure.

A total of 7 analysts have provided revenue estimates for TEL’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $16.17B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $15.74B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $16.04B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $14.92B, up 7.50% from the average estimate. Based on 7 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $16.68B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $17.2B and the low estimate is $16.1B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 4.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.