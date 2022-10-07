The Interpublic Group of Companies Inc. (IPG) attracts a new wave of investors despite economic turmoil

The Interpublic Group of Companies Inc. (NYSE: IPG) closed the day trading at 26.93 down -1.14% from the previous closing price of $27.24. In other words, the price has decreased by $-0.31 from its previous closing price. On the day, 3552187 shares were traded. IPG reached its highest trading level at $27.33 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $26.85.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of IPG, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 5.32 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 21.86. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.00 and its Current Ratio is at 1.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.86 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.85.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Wells Fargo Upgraded its Equal Weight to Overweight on July 08, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $40 to $33.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 19 when Carter-Miller Jocelyn sold 6,500 shares for $30.00 per share. The transaction valued at 195,000 led to the insider holds 38,214 shares of the business.

HUDSON DAWN E sold 18,376 shares of IPG for $596,301 on May 09. The Director now owns 32,880 shares after completing the transaction at $32.45 per share. On May 06, another insider, GUILFOILE MARY, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 6,301 shares for $32.41 each. As a result, the insider received 204,215 and left with 102,803 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, The’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 10.88, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 10.07. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.86. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.98 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.08.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, IPG has reached a high of $39.98, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $25.14. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 28.21, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 32.12.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, IPG traded about 2.97M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, IPG traded about 3.54M shares per day. A total of 393.10M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 389.16M. Shares short for IPG as of Jul 14, 2022 were 12.65M with a Short Ratio of 4.10, compared to 13.89M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.21% and a Short% of Float of 4.14%.

Dividends & Splits

IPG’s forward annual dividend rate is 1.16, up from 1.03 a year ago. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 3.80%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 3.88%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 3.89. The current Payout Ratio is 44.70% for IPG, which recently paid a dividend on Sep 14, 2022 with an ex-dividend date of Aug 30, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Jul 15, 1999 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 7 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.59 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.61 and a low estimate of $0.57, while EPS last year was $0.63. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.01, with high estimates of $1.03 and low estimates of $0.97.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.72 and $2.67 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.71. EPS for the following year is $2.7, with 8 analysts recommending between $2.87 and $2.14.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 7 analysts have provided revenue estimates for IPG’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $9.49B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $9.44B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $9.47B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $9.11B, up 3.90% from the average estimate. Based on 7 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $9.62B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $9.79B and the low estimate is $9.37B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 1.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.