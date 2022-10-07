The name 89bio Inc. (ETNB) should be kept on your radar

In the latest session, 89bio Inc. (NASDAQ: ETNB) closed at 7.52 up 10.43% from its previous closing price of $6.81. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.71 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1108828 shares were traded. ETNB reached its highest trading level at $7.66 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $6.76.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of 89bio Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 5.40 and its Current Ratio is at 5.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.24 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.15.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Raymond James on May 12, 2022, Upgraded its rating to Strong Buy and sets its target price to $12 from $33 previously.

On December 20, 2021, H.C. Wainwright started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $46.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jul 01 when RA CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, L.P. bought 2,816,900 shares for $3.55 per share. The transaction valued at 9,999,995 led to the insider holds 7,782,669 shares of the business.

Waisbourd Ram sold 7,000 shares of ETNB for $39,900 on Feb 01. The See Remarks now owns 0 shares after completing the transaction at $5.70 per share. On Jan 28, another insider, PALEKAR ROHAN, who serves as the Chief Executive Officer of the company, bought 2,500 shares for $6.14 each. As a result, the insider paid 15,350 and bolstered with 45,845 shares of the company.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ETNB has reached a high of $19.89, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $2.00. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 4.95, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 4.99.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, ETNB has traded an average of 1.12M shares per day and 596.38k over the past ten days. A total of 39.07M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 38.65M. Insiders hold about 0.90% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 89.30% stake in the company. Shares short for ETNB as of Jul 14, 2022 were 1.53M with a Short Ratio of 2.81, compared to 1.04M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.91% and a Short% of Float of 5.68%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 8 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $-1.07 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $-0.55 and a low estimate of $-1.41, while EPS last year was $-1.03. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $-0.89, with high estimates of $-0.58 and low estimates of $-1.5.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $-2.64 and $-5.71 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $-3.92. EPS for the following year is $-3.64, with 8 analysts recommending between $-2.19 and $-6.96.