The name Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (TSM) should be kept on your radar

In the latest session, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE: TSM) closed at 74.35 down -0.17% from its previous closing price of $74.48. In other words, the price has decreased by $-0.13 from its previous closing price. On the day, 11762886 shares were traded. TSM reached its highest trading level at $74.92 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $73.86.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 8.43 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 54.29. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.00 and its Current Ratio is at 2.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.37 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.31.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Taiwan’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 16.03, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 13.94. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.66. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 6.51 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 4.89.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, TSM has reached a high of $145.00, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $67.65. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 81.85, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 97.65.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, TSM has traded an average of 11.31M shares per day and 13.08M over the past ten days. A total of 5.19B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 4.86B. Insiders hold about 0.04% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 17.40% stake in the company. Shares short for TSM as of Jul 14, 2022 were 21.4M with a Short Ratio of 1.87, compared to 11.39M on Jun 14, 2022.

Dividends & Splits

According to the company, the forward annual dividend rate for TSM is 1.84, from 7.50 in the trailing year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 10.07%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 2.20%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 2.66. The current Payout Ratio is 889.20% for TSM, which recently paid a dividend on Jan 11, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Jun 15, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Jul 14, 2009 when the company split stock in a 1005:1000 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

There are 4 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.65 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.77 and a low estimate of $1.53, while EPS last year was $1.08. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.61, with high estimates of $1.69 and low estimates of $1.5.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $6.35 and $5.78 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $6.19. EPS for the following year is $6.41, with 6 analysts recommending between $6.94 and $5.8.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 4 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $20.24B this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $20.56B to a low estimate of $19.92B. As of the current estimate, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited’s year-ago sales were $14.88B, an estimated increase of 36.00% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 4 analysts are estimating revenue of $20.49B, an increase of 30.20% less than the figure of $36.00% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $20.8B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $20.09B.

A total of 5 analysts have provided revenue estimates for TSM’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $77.03B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $72.24B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $75.32B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $56.82B, up 32.60% from the average estimate. Based on 5 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $82.25B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $87.91B and the low estimate is $77.67B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 9.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.