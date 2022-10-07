The name Trane Technologies plc (TT) should be kept on your radar

In the latest session, Trane Technologies plc (NYSE: TT) closed at 151.57 down -1.39% from its previous closing price of $153.71. In other words, the price has decreased by $-2.14 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1053622 shares were traded. TT reached its highest trading level at $154.18 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $150.94.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Trane Technologies plc’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 32.47 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 184.96. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.80 and its Current Ratio is at 1.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.85 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.66.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On February 01, 2022, Wolfe Research reiterated its Peer Perform rating and also upped its target price recommendation from $210 to $202.

Wells Fargo reiterated its Underweight rating for the stock on February 01, 2022, while the target price for the stock was revised from $185 to $174.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 03 when AVEDON MARCIA J sold 11,821 shares for $154.96 per share. The transaction valued at 1,831,780 led to the insider holds 104,156 shares of the business.

SULTANA KEITH A sold 278 shares of TT for $44,481 on Feb 10. The Senior Vice President now owns 25,365 shares after completing the transaction at $160.00 per share. On Feb 10, another insider, AVEDON MARCIA J, who serves as the Executive Vice President of the company, sold 822 shares for $159.82 each. As a result, the insider received 131,375 and left with 104,156 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Trane’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 23.75, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 19.38. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.79. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.39 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 6.19.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, TT has reached a high of $204.23, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $120.64. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 155.65, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 152.42.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, TT has traded an average of 1.40M shares per day and 1.22M over the past ten days. A total of 233.80M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 206.24M. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 87.00% stake in the company. Shares short for TT as of Jul 14, 2022 were 2.04M with a Short Ratio of 1.93, compared to 1.88M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.87% and a Short% of Float of 0.88%.

Dividends & Splits

According to the company, the forward annual dividend rate for TT is 2.68, from 2.30 in the trailing year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 1.50%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.82%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.72. The current Payout Ratio is 29.20% for TT, which recently paid a dividend on Sep 29, 2022 with an ex-dividend date of Aug 31, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Mar 01, 2020 when the company split stock in a 1289:1000 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

There are 8 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $2.11 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $2.14 and a low estimate of $2.08, while EPS last year was $1.92. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $2.17, with high estimates of $2.29 and low estimates of $2.1.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $7.1 and $6.96 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $7.06. EPS for the following year is $7.76, with 11 analysts recommending between $7.95 and $6.8.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 9 analysts have provided revenue estimates for TT’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $15.56B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $15.35B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $15.45B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $14.14B, up 9.30% from the average estimate. Based on 9 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $16.07B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $16.35B and the low estimate is $15.07B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 4.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.