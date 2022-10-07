The name UGI Corporation (UGI) should be kept on your radar

As of close of business last night, UGI Corporation’s stock clocked out at 32.59, down -1.84% from its previous closing price of $33.20. In other words, the price has decreased by $-0.61 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1073729 shares were traded. UGI reached its highest trading level at $33.29 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $32.52.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of UGI’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 10.37 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 33.26. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.50 and its Current Ratio is at 1.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.15 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.10.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, BofA Securities on March 07, 2022, Downgraded its rating to Neutral and sets its target price to $38 from $46 previously.

On October 20, 2021, Wells Fargo started tracking the stock assigning a Equal Weight rating and target price of $46.

BofA Securities Upgraded its Neutral to Buy on June 23, 2021, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $51.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 01 when Walsh John L sold 75,000 shares for $39.05 per share. The transaction valued at 2,928,900 led to the insider holds 429,734 shares of the business.

Walsh John L sold 75,000 shares of UGI for $2,962,950 on Aug 30. The Director now owns 429,734 shares after completing the transaction at $39.51 per share. On May 27, another insider, Walsh John L, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 105,000 shares for $42.36 each. As a result, the insider received 4,447,317 and left with 429,734 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, UGI’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 5.23, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 10.22. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.76. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.72 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.17.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, UGI has reached a high of $47.04, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $32.28. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 38.67, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 39.53.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that UGI traded 1.11M shares on average per day over the past three months and 1.2M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 210.19M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 207.78M. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 85.30% stake in the company. Shares short for UGI as of Jul 14, 2022 were 4.14M with a Short Ratio of 4.87, compared to 6.28M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.97% and a Short% of Float of 2.57%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 1.32, UGI has a forward annual dividend rate of 1.44. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 3.96%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 3.34%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 2.81. The current Payout Ratio is 21.40% for UGI, which recently paid a dividend on Sep 30, 2022 with an ex-dividend date of Jun 13, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Sep 07, 2014 when the company split stock in a 3:2 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 3 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.13 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.2 and a low estimate of $0.1, while EPS last year was $0.13. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $-0.13, with high estimates of $-0.05 and low estimates of $-0.21.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.92 and $2.68 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.83. EPS for the following year is $3.19, with 3 analysts recommending between $3.33 and $3.08.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 2 analysts have provided revenue estimates for UGI’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $8.79B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $7.66B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $8.23B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $7.45B, up 10.50% from the average estimate. Based on 2 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $8.56B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $9.37B and the low estimate is $7.76B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 4.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.