The name Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (RARE) should be kept on your radar

As of close of business last night, Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc.’s stock clocked out at 39.94, down -1.48% from its previous closing price of $40.54. In other words, the price has decreased by $-0.60 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1351715 shares were traded. RARE reached its highest trading level at $40.64 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $39.82.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of RARE’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 3.00 and its Current Ratio is at 3.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Evercore ISI on August 01, 2022, Downgraded its rating to In-line and sets its target price to $60 from $95 previously.

On March 16, 2022, Credit Suisse Upgraded its rating to Outperform which previously was Neutral and also upped its target price recommendation from $99 to $105.

JP Morgan Upgraded its Neutral to Overweight on February 11, 2022, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $132.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 19 when Harris Erik sold 295 shares for $54.78 per share. The transaction valued at 16,160 led to the insider holds 36,160 shares of the business.

Huizenga Theodore Alan sold 132 shares of RARE for $11,161 on Apr 16. The SVP, Chief Accounting Officer now owns 16,914 shares after completing the transaction at $84.55 per share. On Mar 11, another insider, Kassberg Thomas Richard, who serves as the CBO & EVP of the company, sold 10,281 shares for $67.01 each. As a result, the insider received 688,930 and left with 227,559 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 8.19 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 4.12.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, RARE has reached a high of $89.56, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $39.55. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 47.62, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 61.29.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that RARE traded 721.28K shares on average per day over the past three months and 782.61k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 69.92M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 66.51M. Insiders hold about 0.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 94.20% stake in the company. Shares short for RARE as of Jul 14, 2022 were 2.99M with a Short Ratio of 4.33, compared to 2.7M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.27% and a Short% of Float of 5.42%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 16 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $-2 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $-1.2 and a low estimate of $-2.93, while EPS last year was $-1.08. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $-1.76, with high estimates of $-0.82 and low estimates of $-2.44.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $-5.42 and $-9.23 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $-7.71. EPS for the following year is $-6.58, with 17 analysts recommending between $-3.89 and $-9.55.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 13 analysts expect revenue to total $94.66M. It ranges from a high estimate of $111M to a low estimate of $81.6M. As of the current estimate, Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc.’s year-ago sales were $81.65M, an estimated increase of 15.90% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 13 analysts are estimating revenue of $105.62M, an increase of 26.70% over than the figure of $15.90% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $143M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $89M.

A total of 16 analysts have provided revenue estimates for RARE’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $433M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $349.8M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $370.18M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $351.41M, up 5.30% from the average estimate. Based on 17 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $459.97M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $746.09M and the low estimate is $302.8M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 24.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.