There are many powerful catalysts in the market: Americold Realty Trust Inc. (COLD) can be one of them

The closing price of Americold Realty Trust Inc. (NYSE: COLD) was 24.94 for the day, down -2.31% from the previous closing price of $25.53. In other words, the price has decreased by $-0.59 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1222445 shares were traded. COLD reached its highest trading level at $25.64 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $24.78.

Ratios:

Our analysis of COLD’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 89.69 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 35.38. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.83 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.83.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On June 02, 2022, BofA Securities Upgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Underperform and also upped its target price recommendation from $28 to $30.

JP Morgan Downgraded its Overweight to Neutral on February 25, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $35 to $30.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 03 when NOVOSEL THOMAS C sold 2,603 shares for $28.94 per share. The transaction valued at 75,331 led to the insider holds 0 shares of the business.

NOVOSEL THOMAS C sold 5,326 shares of COLD for $136,239 on May 17. The See Remarks now owns 2,513 shares after completing the transaction at $25.58 per share. On Mar 15, another insider, Harron James Andrew, who serves as the EVP & Chief Investment Officer of the company, sold 5,000 shares for $25.36 each. As a result, the insider received 126,775 and left with 13,719 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.34 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.73.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, COLD has reached a high of $33.51, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $23.96. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 29.46, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 28.81.

Shares Statistics:

COLD traded an average of 1.49M shares per day over the past three months and 1.86M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 269.50M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 268.86M. Shares short for COLD as of Jul 14, 2022 were 6.65M with a Short Ratio of 2.84, compared to 8.81M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.47% and a Short% of Float of 3.41%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 0.84, COLD has a forward annual dividend rate of 0.88. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 3.29%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 2.69%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 4 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $-0.04 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $-0.02 and a low estimate of $-0.06, while EPS last year was $-0.05. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $-0.02, with high estimates of $0.02 and low estimates of $-0.05.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $-0.05 and $-0.17 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $-0.12. EPS for the following year is $0.06, with 5 analysts recommending between $0.2 and $-0.11.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 4 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $549.19M to a low estimate of $530.8M. As of the current estimate, Americold Realty Trust Inc.’s year-ago sales were $485.38M, an estimated increase of 11.60% from the year-ago figure.

A total of 7 analysts have provided revenue estimates for COLD’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $3.06B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.21B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.54B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.09B, up 21.90% from the average estimate. Based on 7 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.77B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $3.34B and the low estimate is $2.34B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 9.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.