There are many powerful catalysts in the market: Boston Properties Inc. (BXP) can be one of them

The closing price of Boston Properties Inc. (NYSE: BXP) was 73.42 for the day, down -1.45% from the previous closing price of $74.50. In other words, the price has decreased by $-1.08 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1459727 shares were traded. BXP reached its highest trading level at $74.48 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $72.37.

Ratios:

Our analysis of BXP’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 25.11 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 26.73. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 2.34 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 2.34.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Scotiabank on September 22, 2022, Upgraded its rating to Sector Outperform and sets its target price to $94 from $102 previously.

On September 22, 2022, Evercore ISI Upgraded its rating to Outperform which previously was In-line and also lowered its target price recommendation from $104 to $100.

SMBC Nikko Downgraded its Outperform to Neutral on August 04, 2022, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $93.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 12 when RITCHEY RAYMOND A sold 22,472 shares for $89.96 per share. The transaction valued at 2,021,673 led to the insider holds 0 shares of the business.

RITCHEY RAYMOND A sold 21,102 shares of BXP for $2,543,120 on Feb 23. The Senior EVP now owns 0 shares after completing the transaction at $120.52 per share. On Nov 23, another insider, LINDE DOUGLAS T, who serves as the President of the company, sold 34,476 shares for $118.58 each. As a result, the insider received 4,088,226 and left with 180,763 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Boston’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 17.48, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 21.81. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.50. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.83 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.94.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, BXP has reached a high of $133.11, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $72.53. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 82.85, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 105.18.

Shares Statistics:

BXP traded an average of 1.34M shares per day over the past three months and 1.78M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 156.72M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 156.44M. Shares short for BXP as of Jul 14, 2022 were 5.04M with a Short Ratio of 2.85, compared to 6.52M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.21% and a Short% of Float of 4.34%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 2.94, BXP has a forward annual dividend rate of 3.92. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 3.95%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 4.30%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 3.25.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 6 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.79 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.86 and a low estimate of $0.74, while EPS last year was $0.69. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.82, with high estimates of $0.86 and low estimates of $0.77.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $3.42 and $3.05 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $3.24. EPS for the following year is $3.44, with 7 analysts recommending between $3.74 and $2.94.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 8 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $777.36M to a low estimate of $730.3M. As of the current estimate, Boston Properties Inc.’s year-ago sales were $708.74M, an estimated increase of 7.40% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 8 analysts are estimating revenue of $767.23M, an increase of 4.90% less than the figure of $7.40% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $786.31M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $740.1M.

A total of 11 analysts have provided revenue estimates for BXP’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $3.29B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.9B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $3.05B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.89B, up 5.60% from the average estimate. Based on 11 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $3.17B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $3.44B and the low estimate is $3.01B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 4.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.