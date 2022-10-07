There are many powerful catalysts in the market: Truist Financial Corporation (TFC) can be one of them

The closing price of Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE: TFC) was 44.88 for the day, down -2.14% from the previous closing price of $45.86. In other words, the price has decreased by $-0.98 from its previous closing price. On the day, 6048762 shares were traded. TFC reached its highest trading level at $45.66 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $44.69.

Ratios:

Our analysis of TFC’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.54 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.54.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Piper Sandler on September 28, 2022, Upgraded its rating to Overweight and sets its target price to $55 from $52 previously.

On August 15, 2022, Compass Point Downgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Buy but kept the price unchanged to $55.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jul 20 when ROGERS WILLIAM H JR sold 142,606 shares for $47.78 per share. The transaction valued at 6,813,429 led to the insider holds 862,590 shares of the business.

RATCLIFFE DAVID M bought 132 shares of TFC for $6,203 on Jun 22. The Director now owns 3,055 shares after completing the transaction at $46.99 per share. On May 04, another insider, VOORHEES STEVEN C, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 20,000 shares for $49.82 each. As a result, the insider paid 996,320 and bolstered with 60,873 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Truist’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 10.18, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 8.22. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.78. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 4.34 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.06.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, TFC has reached a high of $68.95, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $42.56. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 48.02, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 53.07.

Shares Statistics:

TFC traded an average of 5.30M shares per day over the past three months and 6.1M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 1.33B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 1.32B. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 75.50% stake in the company. Shares short for TFC as of Jul 14, 2022 were 12.12M with a Short Ratio of 2.30, compared to 13.18M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.91% and a Short% of Float of 0.92%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 1.83, TFC has a forward annual dividend rate of 2.08. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 3.99%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 4.12%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 3.24. The current Payout Ratio is 43.20% for TFC, which recently paid a dividend on Aug 31, 2022 with an ex-dividend date of Aug 10, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Aug 03, 1998 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 16 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.26 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.35 and a low estimate of $1.16, while EPS last year was $1.42. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.35, with high estimates of $1.54 and low estimates of $1.22.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $5.26 and $4.6 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $4.99. EPS for the following year is $5.47, with 19 analysts recommending between $5.89 and $5.06.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 14 analysts have provided revenue estimates for TFC’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $23.26B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $22.89B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $23.1B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $22.3B, up 3.60% from the average estimate. Based on 14 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $25.01B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $25.84B and the low estimate is $24.23B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 8.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.