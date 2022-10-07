There is a good chance Kiromic BioPharma Inc. (KRBP) will undergo another restructuring.

After closing at $0.27 in the most recent trading day, Kiromic BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ: KRBP) closed at 0.39, up 44.28%. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.1204 from its previous closing price. On the day, 10145110 shares were traded. KRBP reached its highest trading level at $0.5100 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.3025.
Ratios:
Our goal is to gain a better understanding of KRBP by taking a closer look at its different ratios. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.01 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.
Upgrades & Downgrades
Stock Price History:
Over the past 52 weeks, KRBP has reached a high of $3.19, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.23. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.3729, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 0.6617.
Shares Statistics:
The stock has traded on average 1.01M shares per day over the past 3-months and 3.64M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 15.73M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 13.11M. Insiders hold about 7.60% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 3.00% stake in the company. Shares short for KRBP as of Jul 14, 2022 were 384.34k with a Short Ratio of 0.49, compared to 519.9k on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.43% and a Short% of Float of 2.51%.
Earnings Estimates
Its stock is currently analyzed by 1 different market analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $-0.45, with high estimates of $-0.45 and low estimates of $-0.45.
Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $-1.72 and $-1.72 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $-1.72. EPS for the following year is $-1.85, with 1 analysts recommending between $-1.85 and $-1.85.