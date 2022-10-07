There is a good chance The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (BK) will undergo another restructuring.

After closing at $41.36 in the most recent trading day, The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE: BK) closed at 40.68, down -1.64%. In other words, the price has decreased by $-0.68 from its previous closing price. On the day, 3101633 shares were traded. BK reached its highest trading level at $41.42 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $40.59.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of BK by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 0.18 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 3.75. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.78 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.78.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On May 19, 2022, Deutsche Bank Downgraded its rating to Hold which previously was Buy and also lowered its target price recommendation from $54 to $45.

JP Morgan Downgraded its Overweight to Neutral on April 27, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $59 to $51.50.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 08 when GIBBONS THOMAS P sold 134,000 shares for $43.24 per share. The transaction valued at 5,794,240 led to the insider holds 0 shares of the business.

GIBBONS THOMAS P sold 105,062 shares of BK for $4,542,944 on Aug 08. The Chief Executive Officer now owns 221,018 shares after completing the transaction at $43.24 per share. On May 10, another insider, Engle Bridget E., who serves as the Sr. Exec. Vice President of the company, sold 44,135 shares for $42.82 each. As a result, the insider received 1,889,772 and left with 101,886 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, The’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 10.36, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 8.64. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.77. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 9.88 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.91.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, BK has reached a high of $64.63, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $38.30. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 42.58, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 48.22.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 3.56M shares per day over the past 3-months and 5.41M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 810.90M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 806.70M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 85.80% stake in the company. Shares short for BK as of Jul 14, 2022 were 7.25M with a Short Ratio of 2.12, compared to 7.29M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.90% and a Short% of Float of 0.90%.

Dividends & Splits

In the trailing 12 months, BK’s forward annual dividend rate was 1.24, compared to 1.48 this year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 3.00%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 3.41%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 2.47. The current Payout Ratio is 34.40% for BK, which recently paid a dividend on Aug 04, 2022 with an ex-dividend date of Jul 21, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Jul 01, 2007 when the company split stock in a 9434:10000 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 14 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.09 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.18 and a low estimate of $0.96, while EPS last year was $1.04. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.15, with high estimates of $1.29 and low estimates of $1.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $4.38 and $4.02 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $4.17. EPS for the following year is $4.75, with 16 analysts recommending between $5.2 and $4.02.

Revenue Estimates

12 analysts predict $4.19B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $4.27B to a low estimate of $4.13B. As of the current estimate, The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation’s year-ago sales were $4.04B, an estimated increase of 3.80% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 12 analysts are estimating revenue of $4.23B, an increase of 5.40% over than the figure of $3.80% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $4.34B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $4.12B.

A total of 12 analysts have provided revenue estimates for BK’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $16.79B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $16.35B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $16.6B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $15.93B, up 4.20% from the average estimate. Based on 14 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $17.32B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $17.95B and the low estimate is $16.46B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 4.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.