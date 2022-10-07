There Is Still Room For Citigroup Inc. (C) to Improve Its Value – Let’s Wait for Clarity

Citigroup Inc. (NYSE: C) closed the day trading at 43.06 down -1.78% from the previous closing price of $43.84. In other words, the price has decreased by $-0.78 from its previous closing price. On the day, 17627526 shares were traded. C reached its highest trading level at $43.80 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $42.79.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of C, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 0.09 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 3.32. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.42.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Goldman on October 03, 2022, Downgraded its rating to Neutral and sets its target price to $47 from $54 previously.

Credit Suisse Downgraded its Outperform to Neutral on May 27, 2022, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $58.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 12 when CITIGROUP INC sold 4,614,358 shares for $36.25 per share. The transaction valued at 167,270,478 led to the insider holds 15,318 shares of the business.

Wechter Sara sold 14,800 shares of C for $1,014,614 on Feb 11. The Head of Human Resources now owns 57,043 shares after completing the transaction at $68.56 per share. On Feb 11, another insider, McNiff Mary, who serves as the Chief Compliance Officer of the company, sold 5,000 shares for $68.66 each. As a result, the insider received 343,300 and left with 65,829 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Citigroup’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 5.43, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 6.17. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.56 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.46.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, C has reached a high of $73.72, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $41.06. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 49.11, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 53.74.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, C traded about 18.45M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, C traded about 21.47M shares per day. A total of 1.94B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 1.93B. Insiders hold about 0.21% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 74.00% stake in the company. Shares short for C as of Jul 14, 2022 were 46.66M with a Short Ratio of 1.88, compared to 47.48M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.41% and a Short% of Float of 2.41%.

Dividends & Splits

C’s forward annual dividend rate is 2.04, up from 2.04 a year ago. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 4.65%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 3.93%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 2.84. The current Payout Ratio is 25.90% for C, which recently paid a dividend on Aug 25, 2022 with an ex-dividend date of Jul 28, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on May 08, 2011 when the company split stock in a 1:10 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 18 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.6 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.92 and a low estimate of $0.84, while EPS last year was $2.15. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.4, with high estimates of $1.86 and low estimates of $1.11.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $8.15 and $6.15 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $7.22. EPS for the following year is $6.93, with 22 analysts recommending between $8.02 and $2.41.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 18 analysts have provided revenue estimates for C’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $77.63B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $70.63B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $75.18B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $71.88B, up 4.60% from the average estimate. Based on 18 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $76.33B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $80.6B and the low estimate is $70.37B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 1.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.