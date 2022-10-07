There Is Still Room For Constellation Energy Corporation (CEG) to Improve Its Value – Let’s Wait for Clarity

Constellation Energy Corporation (NASDAQ: CEG) closed the day trading at 86.28 down -2.14% from the previous closing price of $88.17. In other words, the price has decreased by $-1.89 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1668336 shares were traded. CEG reached its highest trading level at $89.91 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $85.95.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of CEG, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.10 and its Current Ratio is at 1.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.44 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.41.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Credit Suisse on October 03, 2022, initiated with a Outperform rating and assigned the stock a target price of $98.

On August 05, 2022, UBS Upgraded its rating to Buy which previously was Neutral and also upped its target price recommendation from $54 to $97.

Guggenheim Upgraded its Neutral to Buy on May 13, 2022, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $70.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Constellation’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 43.80, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 18.92. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.34 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.56.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CEG has reached a high of $90.18, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $38.00. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 80.99, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 62.35.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, CEG traded about 2.44M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, CEG traded about 2.02M shares per day. A total of 327.00M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 326.07M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 83.20% stake in the company. Shares short for CEG as of Jul 14, 2022 were 5.14M with a Short Ratio of 1.76, compared to 5.33M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.57% and a Short% of Float of 1.58%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 7 analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.76, with high estimates of $0.86 and low estimates of $0.6.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $3.54 and $1.58 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.56. EPS for the following year is $4.15, with 13 analysts recommending between $4.94 and $3.09.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 7 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CEG’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $23.52B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $16.87B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $18.88B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $19.65B, down -3.90% from the average estimate. Based on 10 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $17.44B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $22.66B and the low estimate is $9.65B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -7.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.