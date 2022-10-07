There Is Still Room For Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (DB) to Improve Its Value – Let’s Wait for Clarity

The closing price of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE: DB) was 7.70 for the day, down -1.66% from the previous closing price of $7.83. In other words, the price has decreased by $-0.13 from its previous closing price. On the day, 5422117 shares were traded. DB reached its highest trading level at $7.82 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $7.65.

Ratios:

Our analysis of DB’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 3.05 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 3.05.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Deutsche’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 6.67, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 4.41. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 6.61. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.90 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.24.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, DB has reached a high of $16.70, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $7.24. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 8.55, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 10.81.

Shares Statistics:

DB traded an average of 5.38M shares per day over the past three months and 7.83M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 2.08B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 1.94B. Insiders hold about 2.70% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 38.76% stake in the company. Shares short for DB as of Jul 14, 2022 were 18.19M with a Short Ratio of 1.76, compared to 13.23M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.88% and a Short% of Float of 0.88%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 0.13, DB has a forward annual dividend rate of 0.21. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 1.63%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 2.48%. The current Payout Ratio is 17.00% for DB, which recently paid a dividend on May 23, 2022 with an ex-dividend date of May 19, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Jun 05, 2014 when the company split stock in a 1048:1000 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 2 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.22 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.23 and a low estimate of $0.21, while EPS last year was $-0.11. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.22, with high estimates of $0.22 and low estimates of $0.22.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.73 and $0.85 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.28. EPS for the following year is $1.51, with 14 analysts recommending between $2.02 and $0.92.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 14 analysts have provided revenue estimates for DB’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $29.21B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $27B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $28.7B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $28.39B, up 1.10% from the average estimate. Based on 15 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $27.85B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $29.03B and the low estimate is $26.77B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -2.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.