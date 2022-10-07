There Is Still Room For NiSource Inc. (NI) to Improve Its Value – Let’s Wait for Clarity

The closing price of NiSource Inc. (NYSE: NI) was 25.10 for the day, down -4.05% from the previous closing price of $26.16. In other words, the price has decreased by $-1.06 from its previous closing price. On the day, 4006903 shares were traded. NI reached its highest trading level at $26.04 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $25.05.

Ratios:

Our analysis of NI’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 135.02 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 131.64. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.50 and its Current Ratio is at 0.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.78 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.68.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On April 26, 2022, Credit Suisse started tracking the stock assigning a Neutral rating and target price of $32.

UBS Downgraded its Buy to Neutral on February 15, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $29 to $31.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, NiSource’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 16.33, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 16.18. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.24. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.94 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.80.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, NI has reached a high of $32.58, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $24.02. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 29.44, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 29.42.

Shares Statistics:

NI traded an average of 3.72M shares per day over the past three months and 5.04M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 406.40M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 404.41M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 97.80% stake in the company. Shares short for NI as of Jul 14, 2022 were 14.22M with a Short Ratio of 3.10, compared to 14.25M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.50% and a Short% of Float of 4.69%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 0.85, NI has a forward annual dividend rate of 0.94. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 3.25%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 3.09%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 3.12. The current Payout Ratio is 54.90% for NI, which recently paid a dividend on Nov 17, 2022 with an ex-dividend date of Jul 27, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Jul 01, 2015 when the company split stock in a 2545:1000 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 10 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.12 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.21 and a low estimate of $0.09, while EPS last year was $0.13. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.12, with high estimates of $0.15 and low estimates of $0.1.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.48 and $1.43 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.45. EPS for the following year is $1.55, with 14 analysts recommending between $1.58 and $1.53.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 4 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.12B to a low estimate of $1.01B. As of the current estimate, NiSource Inc.’s year-ago sales were $986M, an estimated increase of 8.20% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 4 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.02B, an increase of 7.70% less than the figure of $8.20% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $1.06B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $999.24M.

A total of 10 analysts have provided revenue estimates for NI’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $5.75B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $5.07B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $5.32B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $4.9B, up 8.70% from the average estimate. Based on 11 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $5.53B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $6.01B and the low estimate is $5.14B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 3.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.