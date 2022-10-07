There’s a different equity story being told by sentiment: America Movil S.A.B. de C.V. (AMX).

As of close of business last night, America Movil S.A.B. de C.V.’s stock clocked out at 16.33, down -1.09% from its previous closing price of $16.51. In other words, the price has decreased by $-0.18 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1543015 shares were traded. AMX reached its highest trading level at $16.66 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $16.32.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of AMX’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.70 and its Current Ratio is at 0.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.74 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.33.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, UBS on September 20, 2022, Upgraded its rating to Buy and sets its target price to $20.40 from $20.50 previously.

On August 04, 2022, Citigroup Upgraded its rating to Buy which previously was Neutral but kept the price unchanged to $23.

JP Morgan Downgraded its Overweight to Neutral on March 18, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $23 to $21.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, America’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 13.41, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 11.18. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.87. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.24 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.74.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, AMX has reached a high of $22.65, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $16.34. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 17.89, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 19.39.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that AMX traded 1.95M shares on average per day over the past three months and 2.86M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 3.19B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 13.77M. Shares short for AMX as of Jul 14, 2022 were 7.17M with a Short Ratio of 2.38, compared to 7.3M on Jun 14, 2022.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 0.40, AMX has a forward annual dividend rate of 0.64. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 2.42%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 2.09%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 2.23.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 4 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.34 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.4 and a low estimate of $0.2, while EPS last year was $0.24. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.38, with high estimates of $0.52 and low estimates of $0.2.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.71 and $1.09 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.47. EPS for the following year is $1.53, with 7 analysts recommending between $1.85 and $1.17.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 3 analysts expect revenue to total $10.66B. It ranges from a high estimate of $10.78B to a low estimate of $10.44B. As of the current estimate, America Movil S.A.B. de C.V.’s year-ago sales were $12.66B, an estimated decrease of -15.80% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 3 analysts are estimating revenue of $11B, an increase of 0.40% over than the figure of $-15.80% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $11.27B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $10.85B.

A total of 10 analysts have provided revenue estimates for AMX’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $42.9B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $41.41B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $42.25B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $42.2B, up 0.10% from the average estimate. Based on 9 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $43.61B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $45.77B and the low estimate is $41.47B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 3.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.