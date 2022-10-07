There’s a different equity story being told by sentiment: NuVasive Inc. (NUVA).

As of close of business last night, NuVasive Inc.’s stock clocked out at 43.94, up 0.34% from its previous closing price of $43.79. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.15 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1130646 shares were traded. NUVA reached its highest trading level at $44.54 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $42.22.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of NUVA’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.70 and its Current Ratio is at 1.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.08 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.54.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On March 28, 2022, Wells Fargo started tracking the stock assigning a Overweight rating and target price of $58.

On December 10, 2021, RBC Capital Mkts started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $60.RBC Capital Mkts initiated its Outperform rating on December 10, 2021, with a $60 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Apr 13 when Barry James Christopher sold 5,000 shares for $58.00 per share. The transaction valued at 290,000 led to the insider holds 50,218 shares of the business.

Barry James Christopher sold 5,000 shares of NUVA for $275,000 on Mar 28. The Chief Executive Officer now owns 55,218 shares after completing the transaction at $55.00 per share.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.99 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.77.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, NUVA has reached a high of $62.83, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $41.33. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 47.49, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 51.57.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that NUVA traded 590.20K shares on average per day over the past three months and 727.45k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 52.02M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 51.94M. Shares short for NUVA as of Jul 14, 2022 were 3.41M with a Short Ratio of 5.69, compared to 3.63M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 6.55% and a Short% of Float of 7.42%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 16 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.56 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.65 and a low estimate of $0.48, while EPS last year was $0.6. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.55, with high estimates of $0.63 and low estimates of $0.49.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.45 and $2.2 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.31. EPS for the following year is $2.6, with 16 analysts recommending between $2.77 and $2.48.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 16 analysts have provided revenue estimates for NUVA’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.23B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.21B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.22B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.14B, up 7.20% from the average estimate. Based on 16 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.3B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.33B and the low estimate is $1.27B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 6.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.