There’s a different equity story being told by sentiment: Richardson Electronics Ltd. (RELL).

In the latest session, Richardson Electronics Ltd. (NASDAQ: RELL) closed at 19.12 up 24.64% from its previous closing price of $15.34. In other words, the price has increased by $+3.78 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1215529 shares were traded. RELL reached its highest trading level at $19.37 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $16.51.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Richardson Electronics Ltd.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.80 and its Current Ratio is at 3.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Feltl & Co. on September 06, 2007, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $12.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 03 when Belin Jacques sold 10,000 shares for $16.66 per share. The transaction valued at 166,600 led to the insider holds 0 shares of the business.

Ruppert Jens Frank sold 24,946 shares of RELL for $399,136 on Aug 01. The EVP Canvys now owns 37,500 shares after completing the transaction at $16.00 per share. On Jul 29, another insider, MCNALLY KATHLEEN, who serves as the Sr. VP Global Supply Chain of the company, sold 10,000 shares for $15.50 each. As a result, the insider received 155,000 and left with 33,647 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Richardson’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 14.91, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 11.73. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.75. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.15 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.92.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, RELL has reached a high of $18.11, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $9.65. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 16.00, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 13.87.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, RELL has traded an average of 176.19K shares per day and 272.78k over the past ten days. A total of 13.67M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 10.84M. Insiders hold about 2.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 56.10% stake in the company. Shares short for RELL as of Jul 14, 2022 were 125.99k with a Short Ratio of 1.43, compared to 165.36k on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.92% and a Short% of Float of 1.12%.

Dividends & Splits

According to the company, the forward annual dividend rate for RELL is 0.24, from 0.24 in the trailing year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 1.56%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.54%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 3.58. The current Payout Ratio is 18.10% for RELL, which recently paid a dividend on Aug 23, 2022 with an ex-dividend date of Aug 03, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Oct 25, 1987 when the company split stock in a 110:100 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

There are 1 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.25, with high estimates of $0.25 and low estimates of $0.25.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.09 and $1.09 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.09. EPS for the following year is $1.63, with 1 analysts recommending between $1.63 and $1.63.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 1 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $62.4M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $62.4M to a low estimate of $62.4M. As of the current estimate, Richardson Electronics Ltd.’s year-ago sales were $53.7M, an estimated increase of 16.20% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 1 analysts are estimating revenue of $63.6M, an increase of 17.80% over than the figure of $16.20% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $63.6M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $63.6M.

A total of 1 analysts have provided revenue estimates for RELL’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $255.3M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $255.3M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $255.3M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $224.62M, up 13.70% from the average estimate. Based on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $287.5M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $287.5M and the low estimate is $287.5M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 12.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.