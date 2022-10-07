There’s a new sense of excitement surrounding CenterPoint Energy Inc. (CNP)

The closing price of CenterPoint Energy Inc. (NYSE: CNP) was 27.34 for the day, down -5.10% from the previous closing price of $28.81. In other words, the price has decreased by $-1.47 from its previous closing price. On the day, 7537713 shares were traded. CNP reached its highest trading level at $28.79 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $27.32.

Ratios:

Our analysis of CNP’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.90 and its Current Ratio is at 1.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.63 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.43.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Credit Suisse on April 26, 2022, initiated with a Outperform rating and assigned the stock a target price of $34.

Goldman Downgraded its Buy to Neutral on January 13, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $31 to $30.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 05 when Smitherman Barry T sold 16,347 shares for $31.23 per share. The transaction valued at 510,576 led to the insider holds 12,529 shares of the business.

Smitherman Barry T sold 2,000 shares of CNP for $57,340 on Mar 09. The Director now owns 23,747 shares after completing the transaction at $28.67 per share. On Nov 08, another insider, Smitherman Barry T, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 16,910 shares for $26.50 each. As a result, the insider received 448,096 and left with 25,747 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, CenterPoint’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 20.22, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 18.20. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.01 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.86.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CNP has reached a high of $33.50, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $24.91. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 31.56, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 29.91.

Shares Statistics:

CNP traded an average of 3.65M shares per day over the past three months and 5.52M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 629.00M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 628.70M. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 91.90% stake in the company. Shares short for CNP as of Jul 14, 2022 were 12.83M with a Short Ratio of 3.39, compared to 9.59M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.04% and a Short% of Float of 2.30%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 0.74, CNP has a forward annual dividend rate of 0.72. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 2.57%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 2.27%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 3.66. The current Payout Ratio is 27.40% for CNP, which recently paid a dividend on Dec 07, 2022 with an ex-dividend date of Aug 16, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Sep 30, 2002 when the company split stock in a 1000:843 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 15 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.27 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.31 and a low estimate of $0.23, while EPS last year was $0.36. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.32, with high estimates of $0.38 and low estimates of $0.11.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.39 and $1.34 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.37. EPS for the following year is $1.49, with 18 analysts recommending between $1.64 and $1.47.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 7 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.74B to a low estimate of $1.45B. As of the current estimate, CenterPoint Energy Inc.’s year-ago sales were $1.74B, an estimated decrease of -3.40% from the year-ago figure.

A total of 14 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CNP’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $11.63B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $7.56B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $8.54B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $8.35B, up 2.20% from the average estimate. Based on 13 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $8.6B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $9.11B and the low estimate is $7.77B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 0.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.