There’s a new sense of excitement surrounding Element Solutions Inc (ESI)

Element Solutions Inc (NYSE: ESI) closed the day trading at 17.12 down -3.44% from the previous closing price of $17.73. In other words, the price has decreased by $-0.61 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2168235 shares were traded. ESI reached its highest trading level at $17.45 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $16.98.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of ESI, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 19.59 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 27.25. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.30 and its Current Ratio is at 3.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.79 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.79.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Credit Suisse on October 06, 2022, initiated with a Underperform rating and assigned the stock a target price of $15.

On July 11, 2022, Barclays Upgraded its rating to Overweight which previously was Equal Weight and also lowered its target price recommendation from $24 to $22.

On January 24, 2022, CL King started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $28.CL King initiated its Buy rating on January 24, 2022, with a $28 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 18 when Maynard-Elliott Nichelle sold 9,141 shares for $22.67 per share. The transaction valued at 207,226 led to the insider holds 18,422 shares of the business.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Element’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 26.38, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 10.13. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.00. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.61 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.76.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ESI has reached a high of $26.92, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $16.07. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 18.75, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 20.71.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, ESI traded about 1.14M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, ESI traded about 1.53M shares per day. A total of 247.10M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 227.43M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 97.80% stake in the company. Shares short for ESI as of Jul 14, 2022 were 2.41M with a Short Ratio of 2.20, compared to 2.66M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.97% and a Short% of Float of 1.05%.

Dividends & Splits

ESI’s forward annual dividend rate is 0.32, up from 0.10 a year ago. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.56%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.62%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 9 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.4 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.42 and a low estimate of $0.35, while EPS last year was $0.35. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.4, with high estimates of $0.42 and low estimates of $0.37.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.57 and $1.45 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.54. EPS for the following year is $1.77, with 10 analysts recommending between $1.9 and $1.7.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 9 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ESI’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.79B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.61B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.72B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.4B, up 13.40% from the average estimate. Based on 9 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.88B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $3B and the low estimate is $2.75B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 5.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.