There’s a new sense of excitement surrounding Guardion Health Sciences Inc. (GHSI)

Guardion Health Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ: GHSI) closed the day trading at 0.18 up 31.01% from the previous closing price of $0.14. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0428 from its previous closing price. On the day, 21092737 shares were traded. GHSI reached its highest trading level at $0.2100 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.1467.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of GHSI, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 10.30 and its Current Ratio is at 11.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.98 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.39.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, GHSI has reached a high of $1.98, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.13. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.1522, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 0.2617.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, GHSI traded about 1.71M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, GHSI traded about 2.69M shares per day. A total of 61.55M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 60.60M. Insiders hold about 1.34% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 7.30% stake in the company. Shares short for GHSI as of Jul 14, 2022 were 7.03M with a Short Ratio of 3.74, compared to 6.38M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 11.44% and a Short% of Float of 11.59%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 2 analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $-0.04, with high estimates of $-0.04 and low estimates of $-0.05.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $-0.21 and $-0.21 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $-0.21. EPS for the following year is $-0.18, with 2 analysts recommending between $-0.18 and $-0.19.

Revenue Estimates

Based on 2 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $14.16M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $14.5M and the low estimate is $13.81M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 17.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.