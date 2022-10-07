There’s a new sense of excitement surrounding Integer Holdings Corporation (ITGR)

The closing price of Integer Holdings Corporation (NYSE: ITGR) was 55.28 for the day, down -16.61% from the previous closing price of $66.29. In other words, the price has decreased by $-11.01 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1153310 shares were traded. ITGR reached its highest trading level at $64.00 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $55.03.

Ratios:

Our analysis of ITGR’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 118.57 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 27.52. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.70 and its Current Ratio is at 2.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.69 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.68.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On May 14, 2020, The Benchmark Company started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $105.The Benchmark Company initiated its Buy rating on May 14, 2020, with a $105 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 12 when Houghton Carter sold 2,708 shares for $74.13 per share. The transaction valued at 200,736 led to the insider holds 3,262 shares of the business.

Hobby Jean M. sold 3,125 shares of ITGR for $253,938 on Mar 02. The Director now owns 8,228 shares after completing the transaction at $81.26 per share. On Dec 07, another insider, Hobby Jean M., who serves as the Director of the company, sold 1,200 shares for $85.38 each. As a result, the insider received 102,460 and left with 11,353 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Integer’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 24.79, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 12.36. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.48. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.45 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.34.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ITGR has reached a high of $95.73, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $59.18. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 66.39, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 74.92.

Shares Statistics:

ITGR traded an average of 160.72K shares per day over the past three months and 318.46k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 33.11M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 32.69M. Shares short for ITGR as of Jul 14, 2022 were 715.48k with a Short Ratio of 3.90, compared to 815.3k on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.16% and a Short% of Float of 3.10%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 3 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.09 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.18 and a low estimate of $0.91, while EPS last year was $1.05. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.27, with high estimates of $1.33 and low estimates of $1.17.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $4.45 and $4.3 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $4.38. EPS for the following year is $4.5, with 3 analysts recommending between $4.9 and $3.75.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 3 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $356.2M to a low estimate of $344.9M. As of the current estimate, Integer Holdings Corporation’s year-ago sales were $305.57M, an estimated increase of 14.70% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 3 analysts are estimating revenue of $360.37M, an increase of 15.10% over than the figure of $14.70% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $365M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $355M.

A total of 3 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ITGR’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.38B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.36B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.37B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.22B, up 12.40% from the average estimate. Based on 2 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.44B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.46B and the low estimate is $1.42B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 4.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.