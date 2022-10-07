This company combines impressive quality with a generous valuation: Arcus Biosciences Inc. (RCUS)

In the latest session, Arcus Biosciences Inc. (NYSE: RCUS) closed at 29.02 up 4.31% from its previous closing price of $27.82. In other words, the price has increased by $+1.20 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1150580 shares were traded. RCUS reached its highest trading level at $29.79 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $27.25.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Arcus Biosciences Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 1.74 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 4.52. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 7.50 and its Current Ratio is at 7.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On November 24, 2020, Berenberg started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $50.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 16 when Jarrett Jennifer sold 12,677 shares for $26.28 per share. The transaction valued at 333,152 led to the insider holds 130,942 shares of the business.

Jaen Juan C. sold 2,537 shares of RCUS for $56,116 on Jun 17. The President now owns 210,037 shares after completing the transaction at $22.12 per share. On Jun 17, another insider, Jarrett Jennifer, who serves as the Chief Operating Officer of the company, sold 6,614 shares for $22.12 each. As a result, the insider received 146,294 and left with 118,619 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Arcus’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 196.08. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 5.00 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.79.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, RCUS has reached a high of $49.10, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $16.74. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 25.94, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 28.69.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, RCUS has traded an average of 642.43K shares per day and 625.16k over the past ten days. A total of 71.81M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 48.59M. Insiders hold about 1.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 75.20% stake in the company. Shares short for RCUS as of Jul 14, 2022 were 7.47M with a Short Ratio of 13.12, compared to 6.84M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 10.41% and a Short% of Float of 14.66%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 9 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $-0.94 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $-0.91 and a low estimate of $-1, while EPS last year was $-1.09. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $-1.01, with high estimates of $-0.96 and low estimates of $-1.11.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $-3.73 and $-4.24 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $-3.99. EPS for the following year is $-4.53, with 10 analysts recommending between $-3.4 and $-5.25.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 10 analysts have provided revenue estimates for RCUS’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $93M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $72M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $83.03M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $382.88M, down -78.30% from the average estimate. Based on 10 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $100.5M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $140M and the low estimate is $90M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 21.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.