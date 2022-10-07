This company combines impressive quality with a generous valuation: Motus GI Holdings Inc. (MOTS)

As of close of business last night, Motus GI Holdings Inc.’s stock clocked out at 2.60, up 38.30% from its previous closing price of $1.88. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.7200 from its previous closing price. On the day, 33931914 shares were traded. MOTS reached its highest trading level at $3.1799 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $2.2600.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of MOTS’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 4.00 and its Current Ratio is at 4.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 2.90 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 2.45.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Ladenburg Thalmann on August 30, 2018, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $14.50.

On August 28, 2018, Dougherty & Company started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $8.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 19 when Taylor Andrew Lawrence bought 2,000 shares for $0.51 per share. The transaction valued at 1,021 led to the insider holds 135,682 shares of the business.

Pomeranz Mark bought 4,000 shares of MOTS for $2,043 on Nov 19. The President and COO now owns 164,857 shares after completing the transaction at $0.51 per share. On Nov 19, another insider, Moran Timothy P., who serves as the Chief Executive Officer of the company, bought 10,000 shares for $0.52 each. As a result, the insider paid 5,214 and bolstered with 482,701 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 18.59 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.81.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, MOTS has reached a high of $16.00, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.72. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 3.3321, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 5.8416.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that MOTS traded 567.20K shares on average per day over the past three months and 6.08M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 2.76M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 2.55M. Insiders hold about 2.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 6.20% stake in the company. Shares short for MOTS as of Jul 14, 2022 were 107.13k with a Short Ratio of 0.28, compared to 120.26k on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.89% and a Short% of Float of 4.01%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 5 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $-2.01 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $-1.6 and a low estimate of $-2.4, while EPS last year was $-2. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $-2.2, with high estimates of $-1.8 and low estimates of $-2.8.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $-7 and $-10 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $-8.51. EPS for the following year is $-7.41, with 5 analysts recommending between $-5.4 and $-10.4.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 5 analysts expect revenue to total $190k. It ranges from a high estimate of $260k to a low estimate of $70k. As of the current estimate, Motus GI Holdings Inc.’s year-ago sales were $100k, an estimated increase of 90.00% from the year-ago figure.

A total of 5 analysts have provided revenue estimates for MOTS’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.7M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $390k, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.32M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $391k, up 237.60% from the average estimate. Based on 5 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $5.82M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $10.5M and the low estimate is $1.4M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 340.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.