This company combines impressive quality with a generous valuation: NetEase Inc. (NTES)

In the latest session, NetEase Inc. (NASDAQ: NTES) closed at 79.80 down -0.39% from its previous closing price of $80.11. In other words, the price has decreased by $-0.31 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1132208 shares were traded.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of NetEase Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 3.33 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 19.76. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.20 and its Current Ratio is at 2.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.31 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.03.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, JP Morgan on September 07, 2022, Downgraded its rating to Neutral and sets its target price to $90 from $120 previously.

On July 05, 2022, Macquarie started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $129.

JP Morgan Upgraded its Underweight to Overweight on May 16, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $60 to $120.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, NetEase’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 21.04, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 2.22. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.19. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.98 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.69.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, NTES has reached a high of $118.19, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $68.62. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 86.03, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 92.69.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, NTES has traded an average of 1.54M shares per day and 1.19M over the past ten days. A total of 654.94M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 647.93M. Insiders hold about 45.00% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 17.40% stake in the company. Shares short for NTES as of Jul 14, 2022 were 5.45M with a Short Ratio of 3.54, compared to 5.9M on Jun 14, 2022.

Dividends & Splits

According to the company, the forward annual dividend rate for NTES is 1.55, from 5.12 in the trailing year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 6.39%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.28%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.12. The current Payout Ratio is 0.00% for NTES, which recently paid a dividend on Sep 15, 2022 with an ex-dividend date of Jun 06, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Oct 01, 2020 when the company split stock in a 5:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

There are 0 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 1 analysts have provided revenue estimates for NTES’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $14.28B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $14.28B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $14.28B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $12.56B, up 13.70% from the average estimate.