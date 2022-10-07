What shareholders can do to beat the market with Brookfield Renewable Corporation (BEPC) stock

As of close of business last night, Brookfield Renewable Corporation’s stock clocked out at 32.83, down -2.32% from its previous closing price of $33.61. In other words, the price has decreased by $-0.78 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1596216 shares were traded. BEPC reached its highest trading level at $33.59 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $32.29.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of BEPC’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.30 and its Current Ratio is at 0.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 3.67 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 3.30.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On April 26, 2021, Wells Fargo Upgraded its rating to Overweight which previously was Equal Weight and also upped its target price recommendation from $47 to $53.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Brookfield’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 28.70, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 99.48. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.54 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.11.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, BEPC has reached a high of $44.41, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $31.10. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 38.71, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 37.34.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that BEPC traded 544.05K shares on average per day over the past three months and 895.66k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 361.82M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 172.12M. Insiders hold about 0.05% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 77.50% stake in the company. Shares short for BEPC as of Jul 14, 2022 were 3.65M with a Short Ratio of 5.49, compared to 4.24M on Jun 14, 2022.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 1.22, BEPC has a forward annual dividend rate of 1.28. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 3.61%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 3.41%. The current Payout Ratio is 109.00% for BEPC, which recently paid a dividend on Sep 28, 2022 with an ex-dividend date of May 30, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Dec 13, 2020 when the company split stock in a 3:2 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 1 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $-0.02, with high estimates of $-0.02 and low estimates of $-0.02.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $-0.36 and $-0.36 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $-0.36. EPS for the following year is $-0.17, with 1 analysts recommending between $-0.17 and $-0.17.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 1 analysts expect revenue to total $1.01B. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.01B to a low estimate of $1.01B. As of the current estimate, Brookfield Renewable Corporation’s year-ago sales were $724M, an estimated increase of 39.40% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 1 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.06B, an increase of 42.40% over than the figure of $39.40% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $1.06B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.06B.

A total of 1 analysts have provided revenue estimates for BEPC’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $4.11B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $4.11B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $4.11B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $3.09B, up 33.20% from the average estimate. Based on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $4.39B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $4.39B and the low estimate is $4.39B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 6.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.