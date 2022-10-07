What shareholders can do to beat the market with Easterly Government Properties Inc. (DEA) stock

As of close of business last night, Easterly Government Properties Inc.’s stock clocked out at 15.12, down -1.18% from its previous closing price of $15.30. In other words, the price has decreased by $-0.18 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1083325 shares were traded. DEA reached its highest trading level at $15.25 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $14.80.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of DEA’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 162.39 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 97.67. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.05 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.05.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On January 07, 2022, BMO Capital Markets Downgraded its rating to Market Perform which previously was Outperform but kept the price unchanged to $24.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 29 when Trimble William C. sold 7,000 shares for $21.40 per share. The transaction valued at 149,800 led to the insider holds 91,279 shares of the business.

Crate Darrell W sold 10,406 shares of DEA for $217,902 on Mar 15. The Chairman now owns 773 shares after completing the transaction at $20.94 per share. On Mar 14, another insider, Crate Darrell W, who serves as the Chairman of the company, sold 10,000 shares for $20.81 each. As a result, the insider received 208,100 and left with 7,428 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Easterly’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 46.10, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 45.13. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 4.71 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.08.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, DEA has reached a high of $23.65, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $15.10. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 17.96, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 19.77.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that DEA traded 592.87K shares on average per day over the past three months and 860.54k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 90.75M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 90.47M. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 91.40% stake in the company. Shares short for DEA as of Jul 14, 2022 were 6.56M with a Short Ratio of 11.89, compared to 6.41M on Jun 14, 2022.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 1.04, DEA has a forward annual dividend rate of 1.06. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 6.80%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 5.23%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 4.99.

Earnings Estimates

