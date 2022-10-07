What shareholders can do to beat the market with LXP Industrial Trust (LXP) stock

As of close of business last night, LXP Industrial Trust’s stock clocked out at 9.09, down -1.30% from its previous closing price of $9.21. In other words, the price has decreased by $-0.12 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1418635 shares were traded. LXP reached its highest trading level at $9.24 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $9.06.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of LXP’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 50.25 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 55.49. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.76 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.76.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 13 when Handwerker Jamie bought 5,000 shares for $10.55 per share. The transaction valued at 52,750 led to the insider holds 73,971 shares of the business.

Gupta Arun bought 9,600 shares of LXP for $99,921 on Jun 13. The Director now owns 26,465 shares after completing the transaction at $10.41 per share. On Jun 13, another insider, FRARY RICHARD, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 10,000 shares for $10.50 each. As a result, the insider paid 105,000 and bolstered with 143,606 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, LXP’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 8.92, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 363.60. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.78. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 7.58 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.21.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, LXP has reached a high of $16.10, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $8.81. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 10.25, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 12.54.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that LXP traded 1.80M shares on average per day over the past three months and 2.22M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 283.57M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 274.10M. Shares short for LXP as of Jul 14, 2022 were 22.4M with a Short Ratio of 12.93, compared to 21.75M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 7.81% and a Short% of Float of 16.14%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 0.42, LXP has a forward annual dividend rate of 0.48. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 4.58%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 4.38%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 5.32.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 2 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.01 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.01 and a low estimate of $0.01, while EPS last year was $0.26. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0.01 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.07 and $0.02 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.04. EPS for the following year is $0.03, with 3 analysts recommending between $0.03 and $0.02.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 4 analysts expect revenue to total $78.82M. It ranges from a high estimate of $82M to a low estimate of $75.5M. As of the current estimate, LXP Industrial Trust’s year-ago sales were $80.6M, an estimated decrease of -2.20% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 4 analysts are estimating revenue of $78.95M, a decrease of -4.10% less than the figure of $-2.20% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $82M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $75.1M.

A total of 4 analysts have provided revenue estimates for LXP’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $327M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $305.5M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $317.07M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $339.94M, down -6.70% from the average estimate. Based on 5 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $350.21M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $363M and the low estimate is $333.32M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 10.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.