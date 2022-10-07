What shareholders can do to beat the market with Piedmont Office Realty Trust Inc. (PDM) stock

As of close of business last night, Piedmont Office Realty Trust Inc.’s stock clocked out at 9.96, down -2.54% from its previous closing price of $10.22. In other words, the price has decreased by $-0.26 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1386023 shares were traded. PDM reached its highest trading level at $10.20 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $9.89.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of PDM’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 187.31 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 428.14. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.92 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.92.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 30 when Lang Barbara B bought 325 shares for $10.24 per share. The transaction valued at 3,328 led to the insider holds 25,331 shares of the business.

MCDOWELL FRANK C bought 5,000 shares of PDM for $59,100 on Aug 31. The Director now owns 70,713 shares after completing the transaction at $11.82 per share. On Aug 31, another insider, Swope Jeffrey L., who serves as the Director of the company, bought 42,000 shares for $11.90 each. As a result, the insider paid 499,800 and bolstered with 119,835 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Piedmont’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 25.94, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 26.21. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 6.48. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.21 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.68.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, PDM has reached a high of $19.84, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $10.01. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 12.18, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 15.06.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that PDM traded 830.90K shares on average per day over the past three months and 1.55M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 123.37M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 122.26M. Insiders hold about 1.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 86.60% stake in the company. Shares short for PDM as of Jul 14, 2022 were 2.5M with a Short Ratio of 3.02, compared to 2.66M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.02% and a Short% of Float of 2.78%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 0.84, PDM has a forward annual dividend rate of 0.84. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 8.22%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 6.10%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 4.68. The current Payout Ratio is 217.80% for PDM, which recently paid a dividend on Sep 15, 2022 with an ex-dividend date of Aug 24, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Feb 20, 2007 when the company split stock in a 1:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 1 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.08 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.08 and a low estimate of $0.08, while EPS last year was $0.08. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.09, with high estimates of $0.09 and low estimates of $0.09.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.71 and $0.71 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.71. EPS for the following year is $0.38, with 1 analysts recommending between $0.38 and $0.38.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 2 analysts expect revenue to total $138.66M. It ranges from a high estimate of $139M to a low estimate of $138.33M. As of the current estimate, Piedmont Office Realty Trust Inc.’s year-ago sales were $130.87M, an estimated increase of 6.00% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 2 analysts are estimating revenue of $140.21M, an increase of 1.50% less than the figure of $6.00% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $141M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $139.42M.

A total of 2 analysts have provided revenue estimates for PDM’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $552.34M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $552M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $552.17M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $528.71M, up 4.40% from the average estimate. Based on 2 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $571.11M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $577M and the low estimate is $565.23M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 3.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.