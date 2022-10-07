What shareholders can do to beat the market with Yum China Holdings Inc. (YUMC) stock

In the latest session, Yum China Holdings Inc. (NYSE: YUMC) closed at 49.90 down -1.32% from its previous closing price of $50.57. In other words, the price has decreased by $-0.67 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1086895 shares were traded. YUMC reached its highest trading level at $50.62 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $49.66.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Yum China Holdings Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 5.79 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 682.79. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.00 and its Current Ratio is at 2.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.01 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.01.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On April 06, 2021, Atlantic Equities started tracking the stock assigning a Overweight rating and target price of $72.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 10 when Yuen Aiken sold 1,480 shares for $54.99 per share. The transaction valued at 81,385 led to the insider holds 4,468 shares of the business.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Yum’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 28.21, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 26.93. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.26. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.20 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.22.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, YUMC has reached a high of $61.29, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $33.55. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 48.59, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 45.95.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, YUMC has traded an average of 2.12M shares per day and 1.77M over the past ten days. A total of 421.00M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 402.37M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 84.40% stake in the company. Shares short for YUMC as of Jul 14, 2022 were 10.41M with a Short Ratio of 4.82, compared to 10.22M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.47% and a Short% of Float of 2.47%.

Dividends & Splits

According to the company, the forward annual dividend rate for YUMC is 0.48, from 0.24 in the trailing year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.47%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.02%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 0 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $16.14 and $5.57 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $9.82. EPS for the following year is $14.33, with 11 analysts recommending between $19.26 and $10.36.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 15 analysts have provided revenue estimates for YUMC’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $85.09B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $77.64B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $81.55B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $77.23B, up 5.60% from the average estimate. Based on 15 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $94.18B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $101.32B and the low estimate is $88.37B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 15.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.