Which analyst expects General Electric Company (GE) to perform well in the near future?

In the latest session, General Electric Company (NYSE: GE) closed at 66.22 down -1.81% from its previous closing price of $67.44. In other words, the price has decreased by $-1.22 from its previous closing price. On the day, 4952329 shares were traded.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of General Electric Company’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 3.69 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 25.55. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.80 and its Current Ratio is at 1.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.94 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.80.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On February 22, 2022, RBC Capital Mkts reiterated its Outperform rating and also lowered its target price recommendation from $108 to $113.

On January 11, 2022, Bernstein started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $120.Bernstein initiated its Outperform rating on January 11, 2022, with a $120 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 11 when Pecresse Jerome sold 1,442 shares for $74.13 per share. The transaction valued at 106,895 led to the insider holds 15,943 shares of the business.

Reynolds Paula Rosput bought 1,200 shares of GE for $93,180 on May 06. The Director now owns 5,563 shares after completing the transaction at $77.65 per share. On May 06, another insider, GENERAL ELECTRIC CO, who serves as the 10% Owner of the company, sold 72,025,826 shares for $34.45 each. As a result, the insider received 2,481,289,706 and left with 3,931,363 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.99 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.10.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, GE has reached a high of $116.17, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $59.93. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 72.23, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 81.48.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, GE has traded an average of 6.34M shares per day and 7.38M over the past ten days. A total of 1.10B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 1.09B. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 74.10% stake in the company. Shares short for GE as of Jul 14, 2022 were 14.37M with a Short Ratio of 1.69, compared to 15.49M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.31% and a Short% of Float of 1.47%.

Dividends & Splits

According to the company, the forward annual dividend rate for GE is 0.32, from 0.04 in the trailing year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.06%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 0.44%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.99.

Earnings Estimates

