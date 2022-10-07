Which analyst expects Prologis Inc. (PLD) to perform well in the near future?

As of close of business last night, Prologis Inc.’s stock clocked out at 101.92, down -3.34% from its previous closing price of $105.44. In other words, the price has decreased by $-3.52 from its previous closing price. On the day, 5066438 shares were traded. PLD reached its highest trading level at $105.97 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $101.55.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of PLD’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 171.78 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 84.89. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.52 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.51.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On September 27, 2022, Evercore ISI Upgraded its rating to Outperform which previously was In-line and also lowered its target price recommendation from $133 to $127.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 20 when Modjtabai Avid bought 15,000 shares for $118.65 per share. The transaction valued at 1,779,750 led to the insider holds 15,000 shares of the business.

LYONS IRVING F III sold 44,385 shares of PLD for $7,305,727 on Apr 25. The Director now owns 22,431 shares after completing the transaction at $164.60 per share. On Mar 25, another insider, ZOLLARS WILLIAM D, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 1,350 shares for $155.68 each. As a result, the insider received 210,168 and left with 15,606 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Prologis’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 20.35, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 30.44. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 15.24 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.19.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, PLD has reached a high of $174.54, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $100.73. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 122.83, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 138.54.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that PLD traded 3.63M shares on average per day over the past three months and 7.35M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 740.64M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 737.63M. Insiders hold about 0.36% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 98.40% stake in the company. Shares short for PLD as of Jul 14, 2022 were 15.88M with a Short Ratio of 5.55, compared to 12.51M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.14% and a Short% of Float of 2.81%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 2.37, PLD has a forward annual dividend rate of 3.16. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 2.25%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 2.38%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 2.38.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 5 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.3 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.5 and a low estimate of $1.18, while EPS last year was $0.97. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.69, with high estimates of $0.84 and low estimates of $0.5.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $4.66 and $2.15 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $3.86. EPS for the following year is $3.39, with 6 analysts recommending between $4.27 and $2.32.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 6 analysts have provided revenue estimates for PLD’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $4.66B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $4.46B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $4.51B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $4.15B, up 8.80% from the average estimate. Based on 6 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $5.33B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $6.53B and the low estimate is $4.89B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 18.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.