A correction may be in store for Akerna Corp. (NASDAQ:KERN) shares?

As of close of business last night, Akerna Corp.’s stock clocked out at 0.10, down -11.56% from its previous closing price of $0.11. In other words, the price has decreased by $-0.0132 from its previous closing price. On the day, 31064731 shares were traded. KERN reached its highest trading level at $0.1295 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.1000.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of KERN’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.40 and its Current Ratio is at 0.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.25 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.64.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Lake Street on July 23, 2021, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $8.

On December 19, 2019, Alliance Global Partners started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $18.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 15 when Kane Matthew Ryan bought 99,600 shares for $2.00 per share. The transaction valued at 198,901 led to the insider holds 343,227 shares of the business.

Kane Matthew Ryan bought 100,400 shares of KERN for $200,298 on Dec 14. The Director now owns 243,627 shares after completing the transaction at $2.00 per share. On Dec 04, another insider, Thompson Cecil Ray JR, who serves as the Chief Operating Officer of the company, bought 1,120 shares for $2.23 each. As a result, the insider paid 2,500 and bolstered with 50,311 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.37 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.34.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, KERN has reached a high of $3.88, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.09. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.1279, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 0.7037.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that KERN traded 15.56M shares on average per day over the past three months and 8.95M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 80.44M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 78.07M. Insiders hold about 0.80% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 13.40% stake in the company. Shares short for KERN as of Jul 14, 2022 were 300.65k with a Short Ratio of 0.09, compared to 2.5M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.45% and a Short% of Float of 0.47%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 1 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $-0.12 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $-0.12 and a low estimate of $-0.12, while EPS last year was $-0.25. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $-0.12, with high estimates of $-0.12 and low estimates of $-0.12.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $-1.06 and $-1.06 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $-1.06. EPS for the following year is $-0.45, with 3 analysts recommending between $-0.33 and $-0.59.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 2 analysts expect revenue to total $7.04M. It ranges from a high estimate of $7.06M to a low estimate of $7.02M. As of the current estimate, Akerna Corp.’s year-ago sales were $4.91M, an estimated increase of 43.50% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 2 analysts are estimating revenue of $7.1M, an increase of 38.20% less than the figure of $43.50% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $7.16M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $7.04M.

A total of 2 analysts have provided revenue estimates for KERN’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $28.53M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $28.07M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $28.3M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $20.68M, up 36.80% from the average estimate. Based on 3 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $32.79M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $34.5M and the low estimate is $31.78M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 15.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.