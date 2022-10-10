A correction may be in store for Biohaven Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN) shares?

As of close of business last night, Biohaven Ltd.’s stock clocked out at 12.89, down -2.20% from its previous closing price of $13.18. In other words, the price has decreased by $-0.29 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2095304 shares were traded. BHVN reached its highest trading level at $13.60 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $12.75.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of BHVN’s stock, we examine its different ratios.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On August 08, 2022, Wedbush Downgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Outperform but kept the price unchanged to $148.50.

SVB Leerink Downgraded its Outperform to Mkt Perform on May 11, 2022, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $150.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 19 when Bailey Gregory bought 38,000 shares for $148.04 per share. The transaction valued at 5,625,676 led to the insider holds 2,583,658 shares of the business.

Clark George C. sold 4,200 shares of BHVN for $594,300 on May 10. The VP, Chief Accounting Officer now owns 4,065 shares after completing the transaction at $141.50 per share. On Jan 19, another insider, Clark George C., who serves as the VP, Chief Accounting Officer of the company, sold 9,375 shares for $117.01 each. As a result, the insider received 1,097,003 and left with 6,015 shares of the company.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, BHVN has reached a high of $151.50, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $5.54. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 149.14, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 133.99.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that BHVN traded 1.24M shares on average per day over the past three months and 2.04M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 53.74M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 53.46M. Shares short for BHVN as of Jul 14, 2022 were 5.21M with a Short Ratio of 3.64, compared to 4.45M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 7.34% and a Short% of Float of 8.13%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 7 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $-2.58 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $-1.81 and a low estimate of $-4.04, while EPS last year was $-3.23. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $-2.26, with high estimates of $-1.52 and low estimates of $-3.34.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $-7.75 and $-13.3 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $-10.14. EPS for the following year is $-5.9, with 8 analysts recommending between $-1.16 and $-10.62.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 7 analysts expect revenue to total $212.11M. It ranges from a high estimate of $223.04M to a low estimate of $197.54M. As of the current estimate, Biohaven Ltd.’s year-ago sales were $85.85M, an estimated increase of 147.10% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 7 analysts are estimating revenue of $243.67M, an increase of 79.50% less than the figure of $147.10% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $259.39M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $226.02M.

A total of 9 analysts have provided revenue estimates for BHVN’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.09B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $835M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.02B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $462.51M, up 119.60% from the average estimate. Based on 9 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.33B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.5B and the low estimate is $1.22B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 30.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.