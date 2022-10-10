A correction may be in store for Camber Energy Inc. (AMEX:CEI) shares?

As of close of business last night, Camber Energy Inc.’s stock clocked out at 0.23, up 0.04% from its previous closing price of $0.23. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0001 from its previous closing price. On the day, 34834647 shares were traded. CEI reached its highest trading level at $0.2299 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.2000.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of CEI’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.10 and its Current Ratio is at 0.10.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 231.30.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CEI has reached a high of $2.45, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.18. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.3072, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 0.5840.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that CEI traded 23.23M shares on average per day over the past three months and 35.03M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 509.43M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 452.89M. Insiders hold about 10.52% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 6.20% stake in the company. Shares short for CEI as of Jul 14, 2022 were 38.02M with a Short Ratio of 1.43, compared to 31.53M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 9.18% and a Short% of Float of 9.18%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 0 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.