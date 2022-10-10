A correction may be in store for MillerKnoll Inc. (NASDAQ:MLKN) shares?

In the latest session, MillerKnoll Inc. (NASDAQ: MLKN) closed at 17.36 down -2.80% from its previous closing price of $17.86. In other words, the price has decreased by $-0.50 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1042410 shares were traded. MLKN reached its highest trading level at $17.53 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $16.85.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of MillerKnoll Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.80 and its Current Ratio is at 1.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.99 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.97.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Craig Hallum on September 29, 2022, Downgraded its rating to Hold and sets its target price to $20 from $50 previously.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Oct 03 when Owen Andrea bought 60,606 shares for $16.88 per share. The transaction valued at 1,022,963 led to the insider holds 100,468 shares of the business.

Scott Richard sold 528 shares of MLKN for $16,347 on Aug 04. The Chief Mfg and Ops Officer now owns 2,838 shares after completing the transaction at $30.96 per share. On Jul 20, another insider, Scott Richard, who serves as the Chief Mfg and Ops Officer of the company, sold 570 shares for $28.36 each. As a result, the insider received 16,165 and left with 2,264 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, MillerKnoll’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 21.95, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 6.67. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.73. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.32 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.92.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, MLKN has reached a high of $42.84, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $15.54. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 26.37, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 31.40.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, MLKN has traded an average of 656.29K shares per day and 1.54M over the past ten days. A total of 75.57M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 75.06M. Insiders hold about 0.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 99.00% stake in the company. Shares short for MLKN as of Jul 14, 2022 were 3.71M with a Short Ratio of 6.03, compared to 3.62M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.89% and a Short% of Float of 5.55%.

Dividends & Splits

According to the company, the forward annual dividend rate for MLKN is 0.75, from 0.38 in the trailing year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 2.10%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 2.53%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 2.06.

Earnings Estimates

There are 5 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.34 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.35 and a low estimate of $0.32, while EPS last year was $0.49. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.59, with high estimates of $0.8 and low estimates of $0.44.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.9 and $2.15 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.56. EPS for the following year is $3.41, with 5 analysts recommending between $3.96 and $2.57.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 5 analysts have provided revenue estimates for MLKN’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $4.54B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $4.41B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $4.46B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $3.95B, up 13.00% from the average estimate. Based on 5 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $4.69B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $4.78B and the low estimate is $4.53B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 5.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.