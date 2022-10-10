A correction may be in store for Veru Inc. (NASDAQ:VERU) shares?

As of close of business last night, Veru Inc.’s stock clocked out at 11.07, down -2.98% from its previous closing price of $11.41. In other words, the price has decreased by $-0.34 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2182476 shares were traded. VERU reached its highest trading level at $11.46 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $10.90.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of VERU’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 4.30 and its Current Ratio is at 4.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.13 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.10.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Jefferies on April 13, 2021, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $19.

On February 09, 2021, H.C. Wainwright reiterated its Buy rating and also lowered its target price recommendation from $12 to $17.

H.C. Wainwright reiterated its Buy rating for the stock on January 21, 2020, while the target price for the stock was revised from $4.50 to $6.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 15 when Eisenberger Mario sold 100,000 shares for $20.04 per share. The transaction valued at 2,003,550 led to the insider holds 0 shares of the business.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 17.45 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 7.58.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, VERU has reached a high of $24.55, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $4.34. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 14.22, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 10.41.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that VERU traded 8.36M shares on average per day over the past three months and 3.14M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 80.09M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 61.05M. Insiders hold about 19.46% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 55.70% stake in the company. Shares short for VERU as of Jul 14, 2022 were 24.08M with a Short Ratio of 1.89, compared to 19.92M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 30.07% and a Short% of Float of 37.34%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 5 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $-0.16 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $-0.11 and a low estimate of $-0.23, while EPS last year was $-0.03. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $-0.16, with high estimates of $-0.05 and low estimates of $-0.27.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $-0.41 and $-0.77 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $-0.58. EPS for the following year is $-0.51, with 5 analysts recommending between $0.01 and $-0.88.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 5 analysts expect revenue to total $16.73M. It ranges from a high estimate of $18.9M to a low estimate of $15M. As of the current estimate, Veru Inc.’s year-ago sales were $17.66M, an estimated decrease of -5.20% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 5 analysts are estimating revenue of $19.14M, an increase of 22.30% over than the figure of $-5.20% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $23.1M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $15M.

A total of 5 analysts have provided revenue estimates for VERU’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $67.46M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $57.2M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $63.49M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $61.26M, up 3.60% from the average estimate. Based on 5 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $98.6M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $162.5M and the low estimate is $68M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 55.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.