A glimpse at Crown ElectroKinetics Corp.’s potential climb to old highs

In the latest session, Crown ElectroKinetics Corp. (NASDAQ: CRKN) closed at 0.26 up 5.61% from its previous closing price of $0.25. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0138 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2191860 shares were traded. CRKN reached its highest trading level at $0.3800 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.2100.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Crown ElectroKinetics Corp.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.70 and its Current Ratio is at 0.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CRKN has reached a high of $4.48, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.19. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.5094, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.4036.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, CRKN has traded an average of 1.65M shares per day and 5.99M over the past ten days. A total of 16.42M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 5.43M. Insiders hold about 62.93% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 24.00% stake in the company. Shares short for CRKN as of Jul 14, 2022 were 16.21k with a Short Ratio of 0.02, compared to 50.2k on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.11% and a Short% of Float of 0.28%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 0 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0 and a low estimate of $0, while EPS last year was $-0.38. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.43 and $0.43 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.43. EPS for the following year is $1.24, with 1 analysts recommending between $1.24 and $1.24.

Revenue Estimates

Based on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $124.3M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $124.3M and the low estimate is $124.3M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 170.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.