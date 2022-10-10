A glimpse at Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S.A.’s potential climb to old highs

In the latest session, Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S.A. (NYSE: GOL) closed at 3.92 down -1.51% from its previous closing price of $3.98. In other words, the price has decreased by $-0.0600 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1263872 shares were traded. GOL reached its highest trading level at $4.0100 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $3.8800.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S.A.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 4.88 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 2.96. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.20 and its Current Ratio is at 0.30.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Barclays on July 06, 2022, Downgraded its rating to Equal Weight and sets its target price to $4 from $9 previously.

On April 26, 2022, Seaport Research Partners Upgraded its rating to Buy which previously was Neutral but kept the price unchanged to $10.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.32.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, GOL has reached a high of $7.94, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $2.74. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 3.9292, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 5.2235.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, GOL has traded an average of 1.96M shares per day and 1.99M over the past ten days. A total of 202.61M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 168.33M. Insiders hold about 64.00% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 9.90% stake in the company. Shares short for GOL as of Jul 14, 2022 were 7.08M with a Short Ratio of 2.60, compared to 6.55M on Jun 14, 2022.

Earnings Estimates

There are 4 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $-0.56 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $-0.45 and a low estimate of $-0.68, while EPS last year was $0.61. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $-0.3, with high estimates of $-0.2 and low estimates of $-0.45.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.02 and $-2.7 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $-1.25. EPS for the following year is $-0.16, with 6 analysts recommending between $0.92 and $-2.33.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 3 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $604.93M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $628.45M to a low estimate of $589.09M. As of the current estimate, Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S.A.’s year-ago sales were $194.19M, an estimated increase of 211.50% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 3 analysts are estimating revenue of $867.2M, an increase of 136.80% less than the figure of $211.50% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $888.87M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $833.97M.

A total of 7 analysts have provided revenue estimates for GOL’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $3.19B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.66B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.94B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.38B, up 113.70% from the average estimate. Based on 7 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $3.48B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $4.11B and the low estimate is $2.94B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 18.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.