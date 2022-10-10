A glimpse at ObsEva SA’s potential climb to old highs

As of close of business last night, ObsEva SA’s stock clocked out at 0.17, up 2.18% from its previous closing price of $0.17. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0037 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1011471 shares were traded. OBSV reached its highest trading level at $0.1780 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.1662.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of OBSV’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 3.00 and its Current Ratio is at 3.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On June 03, 2022, Cantor Fitzgerald started tracking the stock assigning a Overweight rating and target price of $6.

On April 26, 2022, Canaccord Genuity started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $12.Canaccord Genuity initiated its Buy rating on April 26, 2022, with a $12 target price.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.57.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, OBSV has reached a high of $2.92, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.13. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.2047, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.2390.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that OBSV traded 2.69M shares on average per day over the past three months and 809.75k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 83.89M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 81.37M. Insiders hold about 3.71% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 20.00% stake in the company. Shares short for OBSV as of Jul 14, 2022 were 3.11M with a Short Ratio of 0.70, compared to 3.62M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.71% and a Short% of Float of 4.57%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 4 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $-0.19 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $-0.14 and a low estimate of $-0.22, while EPS last year was $-0.25. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $-0.18, with high estimates of $-0.14 and low estimates of $-0.27.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $-0.57 and $-0.91 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $-0.72. EPS for the following year is $-0.65, with 4 analysts recommending between $-0.22 and $-1.07.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 3 analysts have provided revenue estimates for OBSV’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $11.8M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.2M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $6.89M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $20.11M, down -65.70% from the average estimate. Based on 3 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $31.92M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $49.85M and the low estimate is $22.6M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 363.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.