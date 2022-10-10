A Stock You Should Be Looking At: Calyxt Inc. (NASDAQ:CLXT)

The price of Calyxt Inc. (NASDAQ: CLXT) closed at 0.18 in the last session, up 2.90% from day before closing price of $0.17. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0050 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2196210 shares were traded. CLXT reached its highest trading level at $0.2289 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.1729.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at CLXT’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.01 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, ROTH Capital on November 02, 2021, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $10.

On December 15, 2020, Berenberg started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $9.

On December 10, 2020, H.C. Wainwright started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $10.H.C. Wainwright initiated its Buy rating on December 10, 2020, with a $10 target price.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 19 when Ribeill Yves J sold 30,000 shares for $0.24 per share. The transaction valued at 7,173 led to the insider holds 99,225 shares of the business.

Ribeill Yves J sold 20,000 shares of CLXT for $21,238 on Mar 21. The Director now owns 129,225 shares after completing the transaction at $1.06 per share.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.82 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.61.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CLXT has reached a high of $4.08, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.16. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.2305, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 0.7494.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, CLXT traded on average about 393.74K shares per day over the past 3-months and 421.66k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 46.66M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 46.26M. Insiders hold about 1.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 6.20% stake in the company. Shares short for CLXT as of Jul 14, 2022 were 57.2k with a Short Ratio of 0.50, compared to 533.97k on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.13% and a Short% of Float of 0.31%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 2 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $-0.13 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $-0.12 and a low estimate of $-0.15, while EPS last year was $-0.21. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $-0.13, with high estimates of $-0.12 and low estimates of $-0.15.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $-0.56 and $-0.56 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $-0.56. EPS for the following year is $-0.49, with 1 analysts recommending between $-0.49 and $-0.49.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 4 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CLXT’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $15.5M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.3M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $5.94M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $25.99M, down -77.10% from the average estimate. Based on 3 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $9.97M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $17.4M and the low estimate is $6M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 67.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.