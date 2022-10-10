A Stock You Should Be Looking At: Canopy Growth Corporation (NASDAQ:CGC)

The price of Canopy Growth Corporation (NASDAQ: CGC) closed at 2.79 in the last session, down -25.60% from day before closing price of $3.75. In other words, the price has decreased by $-0.9600 from its previous closing price. On the day, 56017271 shares were traded. CGC reached its highest trading level at $3.7200 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $2.7700.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at CGC’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 09 when Hong Judy Eun Joo sold 1,021 shares for $4.98 per share. The transaction valued at 5,085 led to the insider holds 5,100 shares of the business.

Stewart Thomas Carlton sold 281 shares of CGC for $1,399 on Jun 09. The Chief Accounting Officer now owns 18,188 shares after completing the transaction at $4.98 per share.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.71 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.71.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CGC has reached a high of $15.96, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $2.13. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 3.2910, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 5.3605.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, CGC traded on average about 12.04M shares per day over the past 3-months and 14.75M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 479.98M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 267.80M. Insiders hold about 35.82% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 12.09% stake in the company. Shares short for CGC as of Jul 14, 2022 were 37.51M with a Short Ratio of 2.97, compared to 44.64M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 8.55% and a Short% of Float of 12.66%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 7 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $-0.22 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $-0.18 and a low estimate of $-0.26, while EPS last year was $0.66. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $-0.21, with high estimates of $-0.17 and low estimates of $-0.26.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $-0.09 and $-1.23 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $-0.76. EPS for the following year is $-0.49, with 9 analysts recommending between $0.34 and $-0.92.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 18 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CGC’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $481.35M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $348.72M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $398.28M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $405.93M, down -1.90% from the average estimate. Based on 13 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $518.82M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.17B and the low estimate is $357.3M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 30.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.