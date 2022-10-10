An average trading volume for Halliburton Company (HAL) has been steady over the recent period.

After closing at $29.81 in the most recent trading day, Halliburton Company (NYSE: HAL) closed at 30.41, up 2.01%. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.60 from its previous closing price. On the day, 17460742 shares were traded. HAL reached its highest trading level at $31.11 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $29.37.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of HAL by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 12.15 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 65.46. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.60 and its Current Ratio is at 2.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.20.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On April 27, 2022, HSBC Securities Upgraded its rating to Buy which previously was Hold and also upped its target price recommendation from $36.60 to $41.60.

Stephens Downgraded its Overweight to Equal-Weight on April 20, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $37 to $40.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 08 when Rainey Joe D sold 20,000 shares for $42.73 per share. The transaction valued at 854,600 led to the insider holds 310,014 shares of the business.

Pope Lawrence J sold 10,000 shares of HAL for $409,500 on Jun 01. The EVP Administration & CHRO now owns 273,342 shares after completing the transaction at $40.95 per share. On May 26, another insider, Pope Lawrence J, who serves as the EVP Administration & CHRO of the company, sold 10,000 shares for $39.95 each. As a result, the insider received 399,500 and left with 283,342 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Halliburton’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 19.05, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 10.97. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.37. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.55 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.85.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, HAL has reached a high of $43.99, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $20.77. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 28.54, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 32.26.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 9.93M shares per day over the past 3-months and 12.84M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 904.00M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 903.77M. Insiders hold about 0.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 84.50% stake in the company. Shares short for HAL as of Jul 14, 2022 were 18.23M with a Short Ratio of 1.78, compared to 18.92M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.01% and a Short% of Float of 2.27%.

Dividends & Splits

In the trailing 12 months, HAL’s forward annual dividend rate was 0.18, compared to 0.48 this year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.60%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.64%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 2.31. The current Payout Ratio is 20.70% for HAL, which recently paid a dividend on Sep 27, 2022 with an ex-dividend date of May 30, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Jul 16, 2006 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 23 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.56 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.6 and a low estimate of $0.52, while EPS last year was $0.28. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.62, with high estimates of $0.68 and low estimates of $0.56.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.12 and $1.85 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.01. EPS for the following year is $2.8, with 27 analysts recommending between $3.23 and $2.15.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 25 analysts have provided revenue estimates for HAL’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $20.97B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $18.63B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $20.2B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $15.29B, up 32.10% from the average estimate. Based on 25 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $23.38B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $24.79B and the low estimate is $21.2B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 15.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.