An investigation into Minim Inc. (NASDAQ:MINM)’s technical aspects

The price of Minim Inc. (NASDAQ: MINM) closed at 0.32 in the last session, up 50.94% from day before closing price of $0.21. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.1080 from its previous closing price. On the day, 21612423 shares were traded. MINM reached its highest trading level at $0.3940 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.2226.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at MINM’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.50 and its Current Ratio is at 2.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.23 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, B. Riley Securities on August 06, 2021, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $4.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 03 when Chynoweth Graham James bought 10,000 shares for $1.38 per share. The transaction valued at 13,800 led to the insider holds 1,177,795 shares of the business.

Horowitz Joshua bought 1,531 shares of MINM for $1,991 on Dec 01. The Director now owns 1,286,489 shares after completing the transaction at $1.30 per share. On Nov 30, another insider, Horowitz Joshua, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 17,818 shares for $1.27 each. As a result, the insider paid 22,625 and bolstered with 1,284,958 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.19 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.60.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, MINM has reached a high of $1.90, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.20. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.3156, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 0.6964.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, MINM traded on average about 324.77K shares per day over the past 3-months and 2.23M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 46.34M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 24.44M. Insiders hold about 47.44% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 7.90% stake in the company. Shares short for MINM as of Jul 14, 2022 were 531.31k with a Short Ratio of 0.77, compared to 192.58k on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.15% and a Short% of Float of 2.19%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 2 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $-0.02, with high estimates of $-0.02 and low estimates of $-0.03.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $-0.1 and $-0.13 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $-0.11. EPS for the following year is $-0.09, with 1 analysts recommending between $-0.09 and $-0.09.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 2 analysts have provided revenue estimates for MINM’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $62.5M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $60.52M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $61.51M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $55.42M, up 11.00% from the average estimate. Based on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $65.4M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $65.4M and the low estimate is $65.4M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 6.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.