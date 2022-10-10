An overall feel about Etsy Inc. (NASDAQ: ETSY) stock in the current moment?

In the latest session, Etsy Inc. (NASDAQ: ETSY) closed at 110.44 down -4.06% from its previous closing price of $115.11. In other words, the price has decreased by $-4.67 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1977553 shares were traded. ETSY reached its highest trading level at $112.79 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $109.57.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Etsy Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 14.48 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 25.98. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.90 and its Current Ratio is at 2.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 4.11 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 4.10.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On September 20, 2022, BofA Securities started tracking the stock assigning a Neutral rating and target price of $120.

On August 15, 2022, Barclays started tracking the stock assigning a Equal Weight rating and target price of $100.Barclays initiated its Equal Weight rating on August 15, 2022, with a $100 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Oct 05 when Silverman Josh sold 20,850 shares for $110.59 per share. The transaction valued at 2,305,808 led to the insider holds 107,305 shares of the business.

SCOTT RYAN M. sold 2,933 shares of ETSY for $319,885 on Oct 04. The Chief Marketing Officer now owns 1,237 shares after completing the transaction at $109.06 per share. On Oct 03, another insider, SCOTT RYAN M., who serves as the Chief Marketing Officer of the company, sold 6,146 shares for $104.00 each. As a result, the insider received 639,184 and left with 4,170 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Etsy’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 39.57, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 42.71. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 6.04 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 24.17.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ETSY has reached a high of $307.75, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $67.01. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 107.72, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 117.65.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, ETSY has traded an average of 3.26M shares per day and 2.66M over the past ten days. A total of 127.09M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 125.66M. Shares short for ETSY as of Jul 14, 2022 were 16.11M with a Short Ratio of 3.85, compared to 15.13M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 12.67% and a Short% of Float of 14.35%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 16 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.36 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.45 and a low estimate of $0.24, while EPS last year was $0.62. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.7, with high estimates of $1.08 and low estimates of $0.48.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.88 and $1.8 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.19. EPS for the following year is $2.72, with 21 analysts recommending between $4.37 and $1.82.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 23 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ETSY’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.56B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.36B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.47B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.33B, up 6.00% from the average estimate. Based on 24 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.81B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $3.34B and the low estimate is $2.58B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 13.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.